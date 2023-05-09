

Oscar Ntambi and Muhammed Asuman proved their mastery in the two-wheel drive category with a strong performance defending their Pearl rally victory over the weekend.

The reigning two-wheel drive champion asserted that he was on a mission for honors when he led the 2WD category from the start to the end on Sunday.

Ntambi clinched the victory by a convincing 9 minutes and 37 seconds.

Ntambi relives the efforts it required in the two days were enormous.

“It was a very difficult event. Totally different from what we are used to. The stages were so many and so fast. It got us so exhausted early, yet it needed a lot of concentration.”

“We put up a superb performance, winning the pearl rally for the second time with a good overall finish. Our victory is attributed to our sponsors KCB Bank that supported the preparations and throughout the event. The whole team is proud and happy about the victory,” said Ntambi.

Oscar Ntambi | Credit: John Batanudde

The victory sets the KCB team in motion to fight for the 2WD title this year.

“The title chase is on 100%. We have improved our car in all aspects and now we can fight much better.

“We upgraded our suspensions with competition shocks and that has reflected in our times this weekend having big margins in stage times.”

Ibrahim Lubega settled for second followed by Umar Kakyama who sealed the podium in third.