Table Tennis, one of the games at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) officially got underway in Mbarara city, Western Uganda on Monday, 8th May.

There were thrilling games in both the gender at Ntale School main hall.

In boys’ category, Jinja College fell 0-3 to Ubuntu School.

Kibuli S.S over Seeta High School in three straight sets.

Kawanda S.S hit Caltec Academy 3-0, Busoga College smiled past Mbarara High 3-1, Mbogo College defeated Kakungulu Memorial School 3-0 and St Andrew College won 3-0 over the hosts, Ntare School.

Girls:

In girls’ action, Mbogo Mixed easily beat Seeta High School Mukono 3-0, Iganga Girls lost 0-3 to Nabisunsa Girls, St Micheal International School was defeated by Kibuli Secondary School 1-3 and Mbogo High School won with ease 3-0 over Western region’s MaryHill High School.

More Table Tennis games will be played on Tuesday morning prior to the official opening ceremony in the afternoon.

These games are sponsored by Fresh Dairy Company and will run until the 15th May 2023.

Besides Table Tennis, there is also action in Rugby (15’s), Tennis, Hockey, Girls’ football, Basketball and Badminton.

The top schools will qualify to represent Uganda at the forthcoming 2023 East African championships in Huye city, Rwanda this August.

Match Day 1 Results:

Boys:

Jinja College 0-3 Ubuntu

Seeta High School 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Kawanda 3-0 Caltec Academy

Busoga College 3-1 Mbarara High

Mbogo College 3-0 Kakungulu Memorial School

Ntare School 0-3 St Andrew College

Girls:

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Seeta High Mukono

Iganga Girls 0-3 Nabisunsa Girls School

St Micheal International School 1-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Mbogo High 3-0 Maryhill High