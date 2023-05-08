2023 Fresh Dairy Games (Rugby)

All Match Day 1 Results:

Boys:

Namilyango 64-03 St. Jude

St. Jude King’s College Buddo 60-00 Kijjabwemi S.S

Kijjabwemi S.S Katatumba S.S 00-52 Makerere College School

Makerere College School St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) 52-00 Kira College Butiki

Kira College Butiki Mbarara High School Vs Sir Samuel Baker S.S [Bye]

Ntare School Vs Masaba S.S [Bye]

Girls:

Entebbe Air Force S.S 34-03 St. Jude

St. Jude Kitala S.S Vs Kijjabwemi [Bye]

Traditional rugby 15’s schools kicked off the 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games on a high note in Mbarara city.

There were overwhelming victories on match day one for Namilyango College, Kings College Buddo, Makerere College School and St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK).

Namilyango College humiliated St Jude 64-03 in a one sided duel.

King’s College Buddo were 66-00 winners over Masaka basedKijjabwemi S.S.

Makerere College School defeated Katatumba S.S 52-00 and St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) condemned Kira College Butiki from Jinja city 52-00.

The two host schools; Mbarara High School and Ntare School got byes past Sir Samuel Baker S.S and Masaba S.S respectively.

Girls:

In the only girls’ game played, Entebbe Air Force S.S overcame St Jude 34-00.

The Kitala S.S against Kijjabwemi S.S was not played.

Match day two will be played on Tuesday, 9th May 2023.

The games also entail Badminton, Hockey, Tennis, Table Tennis and Girls Football.

Meanwhile, boys’ football will officially kick off on Tuesday in Fort Portal city.