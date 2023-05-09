St. Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) made an impressive start to the 2023 USSSA Boys Football Championship that got underway on Tuesday in Fort Portal City.

The Masaka based outfit was ruthless on the day, registering a 5-0 win against Bishop Comboni College Kambuga to sending warning signals in Group A.

Lawrence Walakira led the onslaught with a brace before Reagan Ssekisambu, Alfred Ejoy and Godfrey Ssekibengo added a goal each.

In the same group, defending Champions St. Mary’s Kitende made a good start to their title defence.

In the game played at Kicwamba Playground, Kitende won 4-0 against Tororo Town College.

The goals for Kitende were scored by Ronald Madoi, Abdul Nsereko, Olimi Nywara and Hakim Mutebi.

Latifa Mixed School from Mukono district won 2-0 against Nakasake International School while Jinja Comprehensive and Teso Progressive Academy played out a two-all draw.

The tournament hosted by Nyakasura will run up to 23rd May 2023.