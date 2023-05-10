Kawempe Muslim SS continue to show their dominance at the ongoing Fresh Diary Secondary School Games after picking their third win in as many games on Wednesday morning.

Having won the first two games (4-0 against Panyandoli SS and 1-0 against Sheema Girls) on Monday and Tuesday respectively, Kawempe secured a 4-0 win against Buhobe SS on Wednesday.

The game played at Kakyeka Stadium saw Hadijah Nandago score a brace to take her tally to six in three games.

The other goals for Kawempe Muslim were scored by Rebecca Nakato and Shakirah Nyinagahirwa.

The win all but sends Kawempe Muslim to the knockout phase with two games to spare.

They still have to face Moroto High School and Bishop Maraka in their final games of Group H.