The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has revealed punishments for KCCA striker Tshisungu Kankonde, his coach Jackson Mayanja and Vipers goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha.

The trio were reprimanded following their behaviour in a closely contested clash at Kitende last week that ended with Vipers winning 1-0 through a late Milton Karisa strike.

The Congolese import has been suspended for a total of eight matches which has automatically ended his season for throwing a punch at referee Mashood Ssali at the final whistle.

The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Kankonde Tsishungu in addition to the automatic suspension by the match official; a further suspension of six FUFA SUPL matches for breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules. The player shall miss a total of the next… pic.twitter.com/LzOvzwDygt — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) May 10, 2023

He was shown a red card which automatically suspends him for two matches but six more have been added.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Kankonde Tshisungu in addition to the automatic suspension by the match official; a further suspension of six FUFA SUPL matches for breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules.

“The player shall miss a total of the next eight physically played games after match 130 VIPERS SC Vs KCCA FC.

“The above sanction is effective immediately and shall be carried forward to the next SUPL season of 2023/2024 until the conclusion of the same.”

Ibrahim Mugisha (Vipers Goalkeepers coach)

Ibrahim Mugisha at his unveiling at Vipers SC Credit: Bata Images

Mugisha was sent off the bench for getting involved in fracas that resulted from Geoffrey Wasswa and Kankonde shoving Isa Mubiru respectively.

The former Ugandan international has been suspended for two more matches in addition to the two he will serve due to the red card.

The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Ibrahim Mugisha in addition to that given by the match official; a further suspension of two matches for breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules.



The coach shall miss a total of the next four physically played… pic.twitter.com/kpIaNBfVzv — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) May 10, 2023

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Ibrahim Mugisha in addition to that given by the match official; a further suspension of two matches for breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules.

“The coach shall miss a total of the next four physically played games after match 130 VIPERS SC Vs KCCA FC.”

Jackson Mayanja (KCCA coach)

In the aftermath of the game, Mayanja told the press that his team was better on the day but lost because of referee Ssali and this has earned him a two match touchline ban.

“The team better lost today,” he started. “But I must say this in camera, Mr. Masood (in reference to Ssali Mashood) is the problem,” he added.

Jackson Mayanja Credit: John Baatanudde

The gaffer then insulted the media that asked him to point out events from the game where he felt the referee hurt his team.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Jackson Mayanja for two StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches effective immediately and fined him UGX 1,000,000 following breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules.

The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Jackson Mayanja for two StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches effective immediately and fined him UGX 1,000,000 following breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules.



Subject to the suspension, Mr. Mayanja Jackson… pic.twitter.com/xJYytTBUxj — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) May 10, 2023

“Subject to the suspension, Mr. Mayanja Jackson shall remain ineligible until the fine is fully paid.”

Like Mayanja, Kankonde and Mugisha will also pay a fine of Ugx. 1,000,000 (One million shillings).