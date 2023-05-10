Overview: In group A, defending champions St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende smiled 3-0 past Bishop Comboni College Kambuga from Kanugu district at the Kitarasa playground along the Fort Portal Bundibunjo road.

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Football – Boys 2023

Match Day 2 Results:

Group A:

St Henry’s College Kitovu 3-0 Jinja Comprehensive Secondary School

Jinja Comprehensive Secondary School Teso Progressive Academy 0-3 Latifa Mixed Secondary School

Latifa Mixed Secondary School Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 0-3 St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende

St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende Nakaseke International School 1-2 Tororo Town College

Group B:

Aki Bua Secondary School 0-2 London College Nansana

London College Nansana Bishop Angello Negri College Gulu 0-0 Alwa Secondary School

Alwa Secondary School Mengo S.S 0-0 Ryakasinga CHE

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition has continued with match day two on Wednesday, May 10 in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

A total of seven matches were played on the morning of Wednesday at different venues as the organizing ushers in the official opening ceremony.

In group A, defending champions St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende smiled 3-0 past Bishop Comboni College Kambuga from Kanugu district at the Kitarasa playground along the Fort Portal Bundibunjo road.

Bishop Comboni College goalkeeper Kakuru Alisema jumps high to collect a high ball

Abdulnoor Nsereko scored a brace with Olimi Nyarwa adding the other.

Bishop Comboni College Kambuga had resisted for more than half an hour, thanks to solid defending and superb goalkeeping by Kakuru Alisema.

The resilience was broken with Nsereko’s opener off a glancing header towards the mandatory half time recess.

Olimi struck a penalty as the second half kicked off and Nsereko wrapped the icing on the cake with the third goal in the last 10 minutes of the game.

“We worked hard to break down our opponents. I credit the players for the job well done as we plan for the remaining games in the group” Joackim Mukungu, assistant coach at St Mary’s Kitende stated.

Action between St Mary’s Kitende against Bishop Comboni College Kambuga

The team captains for Bishop Comboni College Kambuga and St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende with the math officials

This was St Mary’s Kitende second victory in the competition after the 4-0 win over Tororo Town College on match day one.

St Henry’s College Kitovu, another group A side also recorded their second win in the tournament, posting a 3-0 victory over Jinja Comprehensive Secondary School at the Canon Apollo PTC playground.

Lawrence Walakira, left back Ronald Mutasiga and former U-17 midfielder Godfrey Ssekibengo were on target for the Masaka based school.

Kitovu had defeated Bishop Comboni College 5-0 on Tuesday and now make it 6 points, like Kitende.

“We take a game at a time. I am happy for the three points once again” Ronald Komakech, assistant coach of Kitovu told Kawowo Sports.

Teso Progressive Academy fell 0-3 to Latifa Mixed Secondary School at the Minor Seminary playground.

The other group A contest between Nakaseke International School and Tororo Town College ended 2-1 in favour of the former.

Nakaseke International has now lost two games in a row following a 2-0 loss to Latifa Mixed on match day one.

Group B:

Wakiso district representatives London College Nansana made it two wins out of two games with a 2-0 win over Aki Bua Secondary School at the Bukwali playground.

Collin Ssemanda and Emma Kulanga scored the goals for London College Nansana, an entity coached by retired goalkeeper Ali Kiggundu.

Two group B encounters ended in non-scoring stalemates.

This was the game between Bishop Angello Negri College Gulu and Alwa Secondary School at Nyakasura playground 1 during the televised game as well as debutants Mengo S.S against Ryakasinga CHE.

The rest of the schools that did not play on the day utilized the resting day to train and polish up for the upcoming games on Thursday, 11th May 2023.

The official opening ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the spacious Nyakasura playgrounds.

State minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang officiated as chief guest.

All match day 1 results:

St Mary’s Simbya 0-6 Kawempe Royal

Kawempe Royal Jinja Progressive Academy 5-3 St Julian High School

St Julian High School St Henry’s Kitovu 5-0 Bishop Comboni College

Bishop Comboni College West Ville High school 5-0 Dokolo SS

Dokolo SS St Mary’s Kitende 4-0 Tororo Town College

Tororo Town College Buddo Secondary School 4-0 Mbale Progressive S.S

Mbale Progressive S.S Tororo Progressive Academy 0-4 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Royal Giant High School Mityana Kawempe Muslim SS 3-0 Nabumali SS

Nabumali SS St Denis Kijaguzzo 3-0 St Bernard School Manya

St Bernard School Manya Nyakasura School 1-3 London College Nansana

London College Nansana Old Kampala Secondary School 3-1 Bukedea Secondary School

Bukedea Secondary School Kigumba Royal College 3-1 St Jude Secondary School

St Jude Secondary School St Kaggwa High School 1-2 St Joseph’s College Layibi

St Joseph’s College Layibi Africa With Love High School 2-1 Wisdom High School

Wisdom High School Ryakasinga Che 1-2 Bishop Angelo Negri College

Bishop Angelo Negri College Jinja Secondary School 2-0 Nakwasi Seed Secondary School

Nakwasi Seed Secondary School Latifah Mixed Ss 2-0 Nakaseke School

Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 Kihanga Secondary School

Sironko Progressive SS 1-0 Mengo SS

Standard High School Zana 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba SS

Dynamic SS 1-0 Victoria High School

Lotukei Seed Secondary School 0-1 Nganwa High School

Fortportal SS 1-0 Amus College

Mukono Kings High school 0-1 Patongo Seed School

Mityana Secondary School 0-1 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

St Gerald’s Secondary School 0-1 Lakeside Secondary School

Nkoma SS 1-0 Andy Mwesigwa SS

Arua S.S 1-0 Panyadoli S.S

Alwa S.S 1-1 Akibua S.S

Mpigi Mixed SS 0-1 Welden School

Jinja Comprehensive School 2-2 Teso Progressive College

Sironko Progressive SS 1-0 Mengo SS