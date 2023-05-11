Cosmas Kyewuta for all his fierce pace on the field is a very quiet and shy character, he will rarely say anything and most times will only let the ball do the talking.

Nothing has been given to him, in his junior years. He was behind Trevor Bukenya and Kenneth Waiswa in the bowling attack but the potential was evident, he had the reach to touch 130 clicks and most of all very humble.

The wrong place and the wrong company nearly cost him his life in 2017 but with that put behind him, he focused on hitting the highest peak of his career.

The appointment of Laurence Mahatlane as Head Coach brought him his break coupled with a few absentees he took his chance with both hands.

On their second visit to Namibia in 2022 he rattled the Namibians who were World Cup-bound and that started getting him noticed especially when he nearly ruled Namibian Captain Gerhard Erasmus out of the World Cup with a fractured finger during the series.

The home crowd got a taste of his full potential during the Challenge League B tournament at home, especially during the derby with Kenya, Rakeep Patel was starting to get comfortable until a bumper from Cosmas Kyewuta was his undoing.

The tint in the hair stands out and gets him noticed by the rest of the crowd, but after a match, Cosmas easily disappears into the crowd and back into his corner.

He came of age at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe holding his nerve to defend 9 runs against Hong Kong and help Uganda defend a low total but more was still expected of him if he was going to lead the attack for Uganda.

His biggest miss was at the final league of the challenge league B tournament in Jersey where illness ruled him out of three games with Uganda’s bowling looking a little blunt, especially with firepower, in the end, Uganda lost two of the games and failed to qualify.

He embraced his newfound role as leader of the bowling attack at the Africa Cup in South Africa finishing as one of the highest wicket-takers at the tournament.

He made sure that he is not just about fast bowling and learnt to use his long leavers to hit the ball long something that the modern fast bowler is evolving into.

The chance to spend two months at the high-performance academy alongside some of South Africa’s emerging talent will surely be the green light for an already exciting talent.

The only Ugandan to ever have a stint at the academy was Guy Kimbowa way back before in the early 90s even before Cosmas was born.

The decision to pick him for the single slot given to Uganda was because the academy head Malibongee Maketa is a former fast bowler who will be of great value in his development as a genuine fast bowler.

Cosmas himself is relishing the chance and said “I appreciate the chance/ opportunity given to me, I will take it with two hands and I am looking forward to polishing on my cricket skills bowling and batting.”

Uganda has been blessed with some fine fast bowling talent from the likes of Simon Nsubuga, Henry Osinde, Kenneth Kamyuka, Richard Okia, Isaneez Emmanuel, Patrick Ochan and now the new generation of fast bowlers is making sure Uganda remains a side to attacks with fast bowlers like back in the day.

Cosmas Kyewuta goes to South Africa to learn the trade from the best in the business and has produced the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Dary Styen and Henrich Norjte.

Cosmas will spend two months with some fine talent that includes Dwelad Brevis who is dubbed the next AB de Villiers for South Africa.

His stint at the academy will run from May – the end of July. With the Cricket Cranes preparing for Africa finals later in the year his time at the academy could help him inspire the Cricket Cranes to their 1st T20 World Cup.