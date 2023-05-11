Overview: This was Kibuli S.S’ second win of the campaign following another slim 1-0 triumph in the opener against Kihanga Secondary School.

USSSA Football 2023 (Boys):

Group H:

Kibuli S.S 1-0 Lotukei Seed Secondary School

Musa Ssajjabi scored a late-late penalty as Kibuli S.S laboured to edge Lotukei Seed Secondary School during group H of the 2023 USSSA football (boys) at the Kichwamba Technical College playground in Fort Portal on Thursday, 11th May.

After long spells of soul searching, Kibuli S.S who are the record champions of this tournament (with 11 titles) eventually got the break-through moment with the penalty inside the last 10 minutes of the game.

Kibuli SS players celebrate their goal agains Lotukei Seed SS

“The players worked hard and had the patience to break down the opposition. I am happy for the three points as we look forward the next match” Emuron Recoba, head coach at Kibuli S.S revealed.

Kibuli SS Football Team

Lotukei Seed SS Football Team

Kibuli S.S and Lotukei Seed S.S captains with match referees prior to kick off

Meanwhile, Royal Giant High School Mityana beat Nganwa High School 1-0 with team captain Issa Bugembe heading home the sole strike in the second half at Kichuwamba 1 playground.

Royal Giant High School ascended to the summit of group H after a 3-0 win over Tororo Progressive Academy.

Tororo Progressive Academy swiftly recovered to win 1-0 over Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi.

Other groups:

Group E:

Home school, Fort Portal S.S made it 2 wins in 2 games with a 1-0 win over Blessed Sacrament Kimanya at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC before a capacity crowd.

Vincent Ayebare scored in the second half for the lone goal.

Buddo S.S shared the spoils 2-all with Dynamic S.S Mukono at Kichumba 1 playground.

Dynamic took the first half lead through Adii Mpiima before Buddo S.S recovered to score through Joseph Kizza and Jimmy Kalema.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Clovis Okwera’s seemingly harmless free-kick from 35 yards spilled through the legs of gangly goalkeeper Ismail Yiga as Jovan Kayongo pounced to secure a point.

In the same group, Amus College School picked their first victory of the campaign, winning 2-0 against Victoria High School Iganga at the Minor Seminary playground along Kasese road.

Allan Oyirwoth scored a penalty and Fahim Dramaza added the second for Nimrod Kintu’s coached side who lost the opener 0-1 to Fort Portal S.S.

Mbale Progressive and Mityana S.S played to a 1-all draw.

Group F:

In group F; Kawempe Royal College overcame St Jude Secondary School Masaka 2-0 to make it 6 points in 2 games.

Lake S.S Masese edged St Mary’s SS Simbya 2-1 as Mukono Kings shared the spoils 1-all with Kigumba Royal College.

The Patongo Seed and St Geralds’ SS encounter failed to produce any goal.

Group A:

Reigning champions St Mary’s Kitende easily beat Jinja Comprehensive School 2-1 at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground under slight rain drizzles.

A goal in each half from Olimi Nyarwa (penalty) and Abubakar Walusimbi won the game for Abel Male and Joackim Mukungu’s coached team.

Nyarwa beat goalkeeper Ashraf Kyonjo from 12 yards after Abdulnoor Nsereko had been illegally felled down in the forbidden area for a 1-0 lead by the mandatory half time recess.

Walusimbi doubled the lead in the second half, thanks to an well delivered corner kick by roving right back and captain Justine Opiro, a player licensed by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Christopher Mwanduzi struck home a beautiful free-kick from 35 yards past goalkeeper Kenneth Lukuya for the consolation.

This was St Mary’s Kitende’s third victory on the row as they have amassed the maximum 9 points.

The two joint second placed schools; Latifa Mixed and St Henry’s College Kitovu shared the spoils 1-all at the Kichwamba 2 playground during the late live televised game.

TESO Progressive School smiled past Nakaseke International 2-0 and Tororo Town College beat Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 1-0.

Group D:

St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo secured their first win of the competition, recording a 3-0 over Bukedea Comprehensive School at Kichwamba 1 playground.

A brace by Micah Ochen and another goal by the enterprising captain Elias Kayima led to St Mathias Kalemba’s win.

Old Kampala recorded their second win with a 3-1 victory over St Joseph College Layibi.

Jinja S.S and Standard High Zzana played to a goal-less draw as Nakwasi Seed lost 1-3 to St Kagwa High School Bushenyi.

Group B:

Hosts Nyakasura suffered their second loss of the campaign, falling 0-1 to Ryakasinga CHE.

London College Nansana secured their third victory with a 4-2 win over Sironko Progressive School.

Bishop Angero Negri College out-smarted Aki Bua S.S 4-1.

Debutants Mengo S.S attained their first ever point with a goal-less draw against Alwa S.S at the Nyakasura II playground.

Group G:

Panyandoli S.S defeated Wisom High School 4-1 in group G at Minor Seminary playground.

During the same group, Andy Mwesigwa S.S recorded a 3-1 win over Arua S.S played at Canon Apollo CORE playground.

Meanwhile, St Julian High School Gayaza and Nkoma S.S played to a non-scoring draw (at Nyakasura playground), the same result as Jinja Progressive Academy and Africa With Love S.S at Bukwali playground.

The games continue on Friday, May 12, 2023 with match day four at various venues in Fort Portal city.