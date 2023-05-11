Overview: At the 2023 edition on-going in Fort Portal tourism city, every game for St Mathias Kalemba is virtually like a festival to celebrate.

USSSA Football 2023 (Boys):

Group D:

St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive School

Bukedea Comprehensive School Old Kampala Secondary School 3-1 St Joseph College Layibi

St Joseph College Layibi Jinja S.S 0-0 Standard High School, Zzana

St Kagwa High School, Bushenyi 3-1 Nakwasi Seed School

It took St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo School thirty-six (36) years to return to the nationals of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championships.

At the 2023 edition on-going in Fort Portal tourism city, every game for St Mathias Kalemba is virtually like a festival to celebrate with a couple teachers and old students (alumni) present at the games.

St Mathias Kalemba players celebrate one of the three goals against Bukedea Comprehensive School at Kichwamba Technical College playground in Fort Portal city

St Mathias Kalemba S.S Football Team

Against Bukedea Comprehensive School, an entity owned by the speaker of the national parliament Rt Hon. Annet Among, St Mathias Kalemba was merciless, ruthless and had no kind words at all.

Coached by the dynamic duo of Isaac “Ozil” Kitakule and Joseph “Kaka” Kakaire, St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo was bullish with a 3-0 win over Bukedea Comprehensive at the Kichwamba Technical College playground (1) on Thursday, 11th May 2023.

Left footed forward Micah Ochen led the damage with a well taken first half brace.

This was supplemented by a great strike by the team captain Elias Kayima for the memorable win.

St Mathias Kalemba S.S against Bukedea Comprehensive school

The win was a perfect and expected reaction following a 0-1 loss to Standard High Zzana on match day one.

“This was a great response from the players after losing the opener. I am happy for the team as we look set for the other games coming up” Kitakule remarked.

His captain Kayima, an immensely gifted bow-legged midfielder was glorified by the team work effort from the players.

“We played like a typical team. This teamwork gave us the three goals and three points at the end of the day. We are set for the next matches ahead” Kayima who side faces St Joseph College Layibi on Friday afternoon noted.

Bukedea Comprehensive School Football team

Team captains of St Mathias Kalemba and Bukedea Comprehensive with match officials

Meanwhile, in other group D contests, Old Kampala recorded their second win of the competition with a 3-1 victory over St Joseph College Layibi at the Nyakasura 1 playground.

Nakwasi Seed School fell 1-3 to St Kagwa High School from Bushenyi at the Kitarasa playground, along the Fort Portal – Bundibungyo highway.

Jinja S.S and Standard High Zzana played to a goal-less draw at the Bukwali playground.

Other Groups:

Group H:

Record champions of this competition Kibuli S.S edged Lotukei Seed Secondary School 1-0 at the Kichwamba Technical College playground II.

Juma Ssajjabi scored a late-late penalty to give Emuron Recoba and Kibuli S.S their second win of the tournament, after yet another hard fought 1-0 win over Kihanga Secondary School in the opener.

“The players worked hard and had the patience to break down the opposition. I am happy for the three points as we look forward the next match” Recoba noted.

Royal Giant High School Mityana beat Nganwa High School 1-0 with team captain Issa Bugembe heading home the sole strike in the second half at Kichuwamba 1 playground.

Royal Giant High School ascended to the summit of group H after a 3-0 win over Tororo Progressive Academy.

Tororo Progressive Academy swiftly recovered to win 1-0 over Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi.

Group E:

Home school, Fort Portal S.S made it 2 wins in 2 games with a 1-0 win over Blessed Sacrament Kimanya at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC before a capacity crowd.

Vincent Ayebare scored in the second half for the lone goal.

Buddo S.S shared the spoils 2-all with Dynamic S.S Mukono at Kichumba 1 playground.

Dynamic took the first half lead through Adii Mpiima before Buddo S.S recovered to score through Joseph Kizza and Jimmy Kalema.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Clovis Okwera’s seemingly harmless free-kick from 35 yards spilled through the legs of gangly goalkeeper Ismail Yiga as Jovan Kayongo pounced to secure a point.

In the same group, Amus College School picked their first victory of the campaign, winning 2-0 against Victoria High School Iganga at the Minor Seminary playground along Kasese road.

Allan Oyirwoth scored a penalty and Fahim Dramaza added the second for Nimrod Kintu’s coached side who lost the opener 0-1 to Fort Portal S.S.

Mbale Progressive and Mityana S.S played to a 1-all draw.

Group F:

In group F; Kawempe Royal College overcame St Jude Secondary School Masaka 2-0 to make it 6 points in 2 games.

Lake S.S Masese edged St Mary’s SS Simbya 2-1 as Mukono Kings shared the spoils 1-all with Kigumba Royal College.

The Patongo Seed and St Geralds’ SS encounter failed to produce any goal.

Group A:

Reigning champions St Mary’s Kitende easily beat Jinja Comprehensive School 2-1 at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground under slight rain drizzles.

A goal in each half from Olimi Nyarwa (penalty) and Abubakar Walusimbi won the game for Abel Male and Joackim Mukungu’s coached team.

Nyarwa beat goalkeeper Ashraf Kyonjo from 12 yards after Abdulnoor Nsereko had been illegally felled down in the forbidden area for a 1-0 lead by the mandatory half time recess.

Walusimbi doubled the lead in the second half, thanks to an well delivered corner kick by roving right back and captain Justine Opiro, a player licensed by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Christopher Mwanduzi struck home a beautiful free-kick from 35 yards past goalkeeper Kenneth Lukuya for the consolation.

This was St Mary’s Kitende’s third victory on the row as they have amassed the maximum 9 points.

The two joint second placed schools; Latifa Mixed and St Henry’s College Kitovu shared the spoils 1-all at the Kichwamba 2 playground during the late live televised game.

TESO Progressive School smiled past Nakaseke International 2-0 and Tororo Town College beat Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 1-0.

Group B:

Hosts Nyakasura suffered their second loss of the campaign, falling 0-1 to Ryakasinga CHE.

London College Nansana secured their third victory with a 4-2 win over Sironko Progressive School.

Bishop Angero Negri College out-smarted Aki Bua S.S 4-1 at the Kichwamba 1 playground.

Debutants Mengo S.S attained their first ever point with a goal-less draw against Alwa S.S.

Group G:

Panyandoli S.S defeated Wisom High School 4-1 in group G.

During the same group, Andy Mwesigwa S.S recorded a 3-1 win over Arua S.S.

Meanwhile, St Julian High School Gayaza and Nkoma S.S played to a non-scoring draw, the same result as Jinja Progressive Academy and Africa With Love S.S.

The games continue on Friday, May 12, 2023 with match day four at various venues in Fort Portal city.