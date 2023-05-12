Result: Amus College 3-1 Mityana SS

Amus College registered a 3-1 victory against Mityana SS in the ongoing USSSA Games at Kitarasa Playground, Fort Portal on Friday Morning.

This was Amus’ third victory in the four games played so far.

In the second minute, Amus College took the lead through Fahid Dramaza.

Amus had a chance to extend the lead through Allan Oyirwoth but his effort sailed across goal missing the target narrowly by inches in the 17th minute.

Three minutes later, Oyirwoth failed to place the ball in an empty net after being set up by Dramaza.

With three minutes to end the first stanza, Denis Ssemujju doubled the lead through a well-curled effort beating the custodian in style.

A minute into the second half, Semujju’s effort brushed the goal post and Mityana survived narrowly.

In the 46th, Dramaza’s freekick nutmegged the custodian past the dotted line to compound Mityana’s struggles.

The boys clad in white kept on the front foot searching to widen the edge but Mityana’s backline kept strong and firm.

In the last minute of the game, Mityana pulled back one but it was not enough to secure anything from the duel.

The victory takes Amus to nine points. They will return to action tomorrow as the face-off with Masaka-based Blessed Sacramento, Kimanya at Minor Seminary grounds.