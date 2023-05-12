Overview: Zayidi Yahaya, head coach at St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde basketball team is optimistic of making the knockout round, a main precursor to making the FEASSSA grade once again.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Basketball Boys):

St Cyprian Kyabakadde 44-39 Kibuli S.S

St Cyprian Kyabakadde High School returned to winning ways at the on-going Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

A well-worked out 44-39 victory over Kibuli Secondary School guided the Cyrpoz to their second win in three matches.

The opening period ended 7-points apiece. Kibuli S.S commanded the second period 19-17, taking the halfway make lead 26-24.

In a remarkable comeback, St Cyprian High School Kyabadde won the last two periods; 10-07 and 10-06 to win the contest 44-39.

James Ngaboneka led the assault with a game high 19 points to his name.

Skipper Akim Abdu, Edgar Jjunju, Termice Obina and Brian Lokolimo also had significant contributions.

Kibuli S.S’ Marow Ariho, John Mapour, Deng Majok, Shamz Kimuli and Idd Ssenkubuge were outstanding.

A day earlier, St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde had lost 53-51 to St Henry’s College Kitovu having won the first game convincingly 75-34 over Mbale S.S.

Zayidi Yahaya, head coach at St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde basketball team is optimistic of making the knockout round, a main precursor to making the FEASSSA grade once again.

“We have to give our all to qualify for the knock out round. There is no short cut but to work hard and deliver. The target is to return to East Africa” Yahaya remarked.

The games in Mbarara city continue on Friday, May 12, 2023.