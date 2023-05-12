Result: Jinja SS 0-0 Old Kampala

Wasteful Jinja SS shared spoils with Old Kampala in the ongoing 2023 USSSA Games in Fort Portal.

In the game played at Kitarasa playground, the two sides settled for a goalless draw in a duel Jinja SS wasted several chances.

In the 28th minute, Sulaiman Kato was set up by Brian Owino through a long pass but the final effort sailed wide of the goalpost.

Two minutes later, Kato headed into the dangerous area to locate Icon Jordan but the forward’s effort skied above the frame.

Jinja SS custodian Aziz Zaleh nearly gave away a cheap goal with a heavy touch keeping it away from his reach.

Four minutes to the top of the hour, Churchill Ochan stretched to get a touch to a loose ball in Old Kampala’s box but the resultant effort went inches above the woodwork.

At the hour mark, Old Kampala’s custodian Najib Kigozi pulled off yet another stellar save denying Yusuf Bogere from close range.

In the 64th minute, the ball went off Trevor Kiconco and Jinja SS were awarded a penalty.

The captain Raymond Mangoli stepped up for the occasion but his effort from the 12-yard spot was driven direct to Kigozi’s palms.

A point took Old Kampala SS to seven points while Jinja SS are locked at five points after three matches.