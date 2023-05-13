Overview: Namilyango College won the battle 19-13 over St Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK) to set up a finale against Kings College Budo had earlier beaten Makerere College 16-13.

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games:

Rugby 15’s Boys (Semi-finals):

Kings College Budo 16-13 Makerere College

Makerere College Namilyango College 19-13 St Mary’s College, Kisubi

The 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Games Rugby 15’s finale will be between two long term traditional foes Namilyango College and Kings College Budo.

This fixture confirmation happened on Friday evening at Katatumba Academy playground after the second semi-final clash between Mukono based Namilyango College and St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) from Wakiso district.

Namilyango College won the battle 19-13 to set up a finale against Kings College Budo had earlier beaten Makerere College 16-13.

Kings College Budo’s victory came via over-time after spirited battle.

Muwanguzi had a 16th minute try before John Paul Ssentomero had a succession conversion for Kings College Budo.

Moments before the mandatory recess, Kayne Nsubuga touched down with Conrad Ddungu converting as Makerere College replied in the same currency.

In the second stanza, Ssentomero had a penalty kick for the 16-10 lead.

Ddungu had two penalty kicks drilled home.

“We worked so hard to qualify for the final. The players were committed. Let us now play for the final match” Brian Makalama, head coach of Kings College Budo remarked.

Kings College Budo (Red) against Makerere College at Katatumba Academy playground

Action between Makerere College against Kings College Budo during the first semi-final at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools games

During the second semi-final contest, SMACK took the early lead, thanks to Mathew Musasizi’s perfect boots for a 6-0 advantage.

Job Wembabazi narrowed the margin with a penalty well taken for Namilyango College as SMACK led 6-3.

Upon restart of play for the final stanza, the half time pep-talk for Namilyango College instantly paid off dividends.

Allan Arinaitwe touched down the clinical Wembabazi shooting through the poles for the conversion.

The final damage to MACOS was inflicted by Mumbere Musinguzi to confirm the final berth against Kings College Budo.

The final will be played on Sunday, 14th May 2023.