2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games (Hockey)

Finals (Monday, 15th May):

Girls : Kakungulu Memorial Vs Bweranyangi Girls

: Kakungulu Memorial Vs Bweranyangi Girls Boys: Kakungulu Memorial Vs Ntare School

Semi-final Results:

Boys:

Kakungulu Memorial 2-0 St Mary’s College Kisubi

St Mary’s College Kisubi Ntare School 1 (5) – 1(4) Mbarara High School

Girls:

Bweranyangi Girls School 0 (2) – 0 (1) Gayaza High School

Gayaza High School Kakungulu Memorial School 3-1 Mount St Mary’s Namagunga

The 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Games will officially come to an end on Monday, 15th May in Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

Hockey is among the games at this championship tagged as Ball games one.

Kakungulu Memorial School seeks double gold in both the male and female affair.

This is after the Kibuli based school reached both finals of the competition.

For the girls, Kakungulu Memorial will face Bweranyangi Girls in the final.

The boys’ final will witness Kakungulu Memorial against Ntare School.

This followed the successful semi-finals played. Kakungulu Memorial overcame St Mary’s College Kisubi 2-0.

Umar Mufumbiro scored in the 8th minute and later Ashiraf Musekula come in the 20th minute.

Ntare School defeated Mbarara High School 5-4 in post-match penalties after a 1-all draw in normal time.

Mbarara High School took the early lead through Blair Akampurira as early as the third minute.

Noel Asiimwe brought the game in the 36th minute.

Schools’ Hockey action during the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara city

Girls:

In the girls’ semi-finals, Bweranyangi Girls School defeated Gayaza High School 2-1 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

The other semi-final witnessed Kakungulu Memorial School recovered from a goal down to defeat Mount St Mary’s Namagunga 3-1.

Juliana Nabatanzi gave Mount St Mary’s Namagunga the lead in the 18th minute.

The joy was short-lived with Anitah Atim’s equalizer sixty seconds later.

Jolly Alimo put Kakungulu Memorial School ahead in the 28th minute and 10 minutes later, Dorothy Katooko made it three.

Classification:

King’s College Budo finished 9th in the boys’ category after defeating St Julian S.S Gayaza 4-0.

Chris Masagwayi scored a hat-trick with the goals coming in the 10th, 14th and 40th minutes.

Desire Kalanzi netted the fourth goal (in 23rd minute).

For the girls’ 9th/10th place play-off, St Charles Lwanga Kasasa edged St Julian S.S Gayaza.

Gloria Nabuuma and Faith Nakafeero were on target in the 28th and 36th respectively.

The rest of the classification matches will be played on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Besides Hockey, there are other games being played in the competition to include Girls’ football, badminton, table tennis and tennis.

The official closing ceremony and prize giving will take place on Monday, 15th May 2023.