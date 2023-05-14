Overview: Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) beat Ubuntu School’s Shafik Batanda 3-1 in one of the semi-final duels. The other semi-final between Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) and Samuel Mbabazi ended 3-0 in favour of the latter (6-11, 5-11, 6-11).

2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games:

Finals (Singles) – Monday, 15th May:

Boys : Phillip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) Vs Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli S.S)

Girls: Halima Astolo (Mbogo College) Vs Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli S.S)

At Ntare School main hall

Kibuli Secondary School is already assured of a one-two finish in the boys’ Table Tennis at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games in Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

The development comes after two Kibuli players (boys) stormed the finals.

On Sunday morning, Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) beat Ubuntu School’s Shafik Batanda 3-1in one of the semi-final duels.

The game set scores read 11-9, 9-11, 11-5 and 11-9.

The other semi-final between Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) and Samuel Mbabazi ended 3-0 in favour of the latter (6-11, 5-11, 6-11).

Meanwhile, the girls’ single’s final will be between Halima Astolo (Mbogo College) and another Kibuli S.S player, Jemimah Nakawala.

Astolo overcame Shakira Jalia 3-0 (10-12, 6-11 and 6-11) whilst Nakawala defeated Lydia Nandala of Mbogo Mixed 3-0 (11-8, 11-7 and 11-7).

The single’s finals will be played on Monday, 15th May 2023 at the Ntare School main hall.

Team events:

The teams’ events have reached the semi-final stage with Mbogo Mixed taking on Mbogo College in one of the girls’ duels.

The other semi-final is between Kibuli S.S and Mbogo High School.

For boys, team Kibuli will lock horns against Mbogo Mixed as Kawanda S.S will entertain St Andrews.

The top three schools per gender are assured of slots at the 2023 East African Games in Huye city, Rwanda come August.

Quarter-finals:

Ben Okia (Mbogo Mixed) 0-3 Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S)

[5-11, 7-11, 9-11]

Max Wenka (Mbogo College) 0-3 Shafik Batanda (Ubuntu S.S)

[3-11, 10-12, 7-11]

Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) 3-0 Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S)

Lawrence Ayella (Kawanda S.S) Juma Wabugoya (St. Andrews Ssanda) 1-3 Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli S.S)

[9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 9-11]

Semi-finals:

Philip Napokoli (Kibuli S.S) 3-1 Shafik Batanda [11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9]

Tendo Kasoma (Mbogo Mixed) 0-3 Samuel Mbabazi [6-11, 5-11, 6-11]