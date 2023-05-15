Overview:
More games will be played on Monday evening as the group stages reach their climax prior to the knock out round (stage of 16).
As the group stages at the ongoing 2023 USSSA Football championships come to a climax on Tuesday, 16th May, a couple of schools have played their second last matches on Monday.
Record winners, Kibuli S.S defeated Royal Giant High School 2-0 at the Kichwamba Playground II in Group H.
Fort Portal S.S beat Dynamic S.S 1-0 during another Group H clash.
Davis Busuulwa opened the scoring in the opening half and Dawson Mafumu added the second in the subsequent stanza.
Kibuli S.S is thus unbeaten in 6 games taking their tally of points to 18.
In Group E, Buddo S.S edged Amus College 1-0 courtesy of Denis Kisiriko’s goal.
Mbale Progressive School recorded a massive 4-0 victory over Blessed Sacrament Kimanya and Lotukei Seed S.S won 4-1 over Tororo Progressive Academy.
Some Monday Results
- Kibuli SS 2-0 Royal Giant High School
- Buddo SS 1-0 Amus College Denis Kisiriko
- Mbale Progressive 4-0 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya
- Lotukei Seed Secondary School 4-1 Tororo Progressive Academy
- St Mary’s Simbya 1-4 Kigumba Royal College
- Patongo Seed School 2-3 Lakeside S.S
- St Gerald’s SS 1-0 St Jude Ss Masaka
- Nganwa SS 1-0 Kabalega Secondary School
- Jinja Progressive Academy 2-1 Panyadoli SS
- Fortportal SS 1-0 Dynamic S.S
- Nkoma Secondary School 1-0 Wisdom High School
- Africa With Love High School 1-0 Arua Secondary School
- Kihanga Ss 1-0 Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi
- Mityana Secondary School 1-0 Victoria High School
- Kawempe Royal College 2-2 Mukono Kings College
- St Julian High School Gayaza 0-0 Andy Mwesigwa Academy