Overview: More games will be played on Monday evening as the group stages reach their climax prior to the knock out round (stage of 16).

As the group stages at the ongoing 2023 USSSA Football championships come to a climax on Tuesday, 16th May, a couple of schools have played their second last matches on Monday.

Record winners, Kibuli S.S defeated Royal Giant High School 2-0 at the Kichwamba Playground II in Group H.

Fort Portal S.S beat Dynamic S.S 1-0 during another Group H clash.

Davis Busuulwa opened the scoring in the opening half and Dawson Mafumu added the second in the subsequent stanza.

Kibuli S.S is thus unbeaten in 6 games taking their tally of points to 18.

In Group E, Buddo S.S edged Amus College 1-0 courtesy of Denis Kisiriko’s goal.

Mbale Progressive School recorded a massive 4-0 victory over Blessed Sacrament Kimanya and Lotukei Seed S.S won 4-1 over Tororo Progressive Academy.

More games will be played on Monday evening as the group stages reach their climax.

Some Monday Results

Kibuli SS 2-0 Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School Buddo SS 1-0 Amus College Denis Kisiriko

Amus College Denis Kisiriko Mbale Progressive 4-0 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya Lotukei Seed Secondary School 4-1 Tororo Progressive Academy

Tororo Progressive Academy St Mary’s Simbya 1-4 Kigumba Royal College

Patongo Seed School 2-3 Lakeside S.S

Lakeside S.S St Gerald’s SS 1-0 St Jude Ss Masaka

St Jude Ss Masaka Nganwa SS 1-0 Kabalega Secondary School

Kabalega Secondary School Jinja Progressive Academy 2-1 Panyadoli SS

Fortportal SS 1-0 Dynamic S.S

Nkoma Secondary School 1-0 Wisdom High School

Africa With Love High School 1-0 Arua Secondary School

Kihanga Ss 1-0 Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi

Mityana Secondary School 1-0 Victoria High School

Kawempe Royal College 2-2 Mukono Kings College

St Julian High School Gayaza 0-0 Andy Mwesigwa Academy