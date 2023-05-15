Kibuli Secondary School registered a well-deserved 2-0 victory against a tricky Royal Giants High School, Mityana in the ongoing 2023 USSSA Games at Kicwamba Playground on Monday morning.

Both sides came in this dwell levelled at 15 points though Royal Giants had a superior goal difference. The victory takes Kibuli to the group summit with a game to spare.

In the ninth minute, Kibuli SS took the lead through Davis Busulwa who tapped home into an empty net.

The record-champions breached Royal Giants’ defence in an attack that was started by Juma Sajjabi’s darling cross, custodian Shamran Kamya tried to punch the ball away but it bounced off Bahiirah Katende and returned to play before Busulwa buried it away.

Royal Giants came close to levelling matters through Elvis Ssekajugo but he was late, missing an opportunity to make contact with Issa Bugembe’s delivery in the 18th minute.

Four minutes later, Yasin Owane forced Kibuli SS custodian Ashiraf Lukyamuzi into a fine as he palmed away the heavy effort from the left-footed forward.

After recess, Royal Giants were the better side they kept throwing bodies upfront in search of a leveller.

Three minutes to the top of the hour, Dauson Mafunu doubled Kibuli’s lead with a spectacular effort beating goalkeeper Kamya who had stepped off his line.

Royal Giants came close once again but the lanky defender Bhan Gatweech was in the right place to clear the ball off the line.

Royal Giants suffered their first loss of the campaign as Kibuli continued with their perfect run winning six in as many outings.

Next on the fixture, Kibuli will play their last group game against Kabalega Secondary School while Royal Giants will take on Kihanga Secondary School, Rukiga tomorrow.