2023 USSSA Football (Boys) – Round of 16

Buddo Secondary School advanced to the quarter final of the 2023 Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football competition in Fort Portal city.

A comprehensive 3-0 win over Kiryadongo based Kigumba Royal College at the Kichwamba Technical College playground during the mid-morning duel on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 gave Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side the bragging rights.

Joseph Kizza, Jimmy Kalema and Dennis Kisiriko scored the goals for the 2009 USSSA football champions.

Buddo S.S players celebrate their second goal against Kigumba Royal College at Kichumbwa Technical College playground | | Credit: David Isabirye

Kizza scored the opener in the opening stanza for a 1-0 lead by the half time break.

Kalema tapped home the second goal in the subsequent stanza and Kisiriko scored the third off a well struck penalty inside the final quarter hour of the game.

Jimmy Kalema celebrates with a teammate after scoring | Credit: David Isabirye

The forward shot to the left of the goalkeeper Sam Odong who dived the wrong way.

Buddo S.S will now face Royal Giant, Mityana who rallied from a goal down to beat Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) 3-1 in post match penalties at Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

JIPRA took the early lead through James Jarieko’s header inside the first ten minutes.

Aggressive forward Isa Bugembe equalize for Royal Giant in the second half to send the game into post-match penalties.

Buddo SS against Kigumba Royal College at Kichwamba Technical College playground in Fort Portal | Credit: David Isabirye

Other round of 16 games:

In the earlier game at CANON Apollo PTC Core playground, St Henry’s College Kitovu humbled London College Nansana 4-1.

Reagan Ssekisambu, John Innocent Kisolo, Denis Dramuke and the big forward Jonathan Bugembe scored the goals for the Masaka based school.

Hamis Mulondo pulled back the consolation for London College Nansana.

Fort Portal based West Ville High School needed a 5-4 post match penalty to win over St Joseph College Layibi at the the Kichwamba Technical playground.

Normal time of this match had ended goal-less.

St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion.

Full round of 16 games (Wednesday, May 17, 2023):

St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-0 London College Nansana Westville 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (1) – 1 (3) Royal Giant Mityana Bishop Negri Vs St Mary’s Kitende (1 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC Playground Standard Zana Vs Kawempe Muslim (1 PM) – Kichuwamba Technical College playground – Live on TV Mukono Kings Vs Amus College Bukedea (3pm) – Kichuwamba Technical College Playground – Live on Tv. Kibuli S.S Vs Nkoma S.S (3 PM) – Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground