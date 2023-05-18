Overview: SHACK's 1-0 victory over West Ville High School assured them of a semi-final berth and a direct ticket to the 2023 FEASSSA games coming up in Huye city, Rwanda this August.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Quarter finals (Thursday, 18th May):

St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

Buddo S.S Vs Royal Giant High School Mityana (11 AM)

St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende Vs Standard High Zzana (1 PM)

Amus College School Vs Kibuli S.S (3 PM)

St Henry’s College Kitovu became the first school to qualify for the semi-finals of the on-going 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys football championship in Fort Portal tourism city on Thursday, May 18.

Christened as SHACK, St Henry’s College Kitovu silenced Rwenzori region representatives West Ville High School 1-0 during the first quarter final played at Nyakasura 1 playground.

Jonathan Kyalema stabbed home the all-important goal of the game in the dying minutes of the well-attended game played under sunny conditions.

SHACK players and officials jubiliate at Nyakasura school after securing their FEASSSA games ticket | Credit: David Isabirye

The opening half was barren and the game looked destined for post-match penalties before Kyalema’ goal.

Prior to this decisive moment, SHACK goalkeeper Marvin Ssebirango, an S4 student executed a finger-tip save to deny Shaban Mubarak’s free-kick from 20 yards.

Against the run of play, SHACK attacked and Kyalema beat goalkeeper Kevin Ssewanyana from close range.

Moments later, Ssewanyana who limped for long spells of the game was replaced by Godfrey Baluku.

The victory assured Kitovu of a semi-final berth and a direct ticket to the 2023 FEASSSA games coming up in Huye city, Rwanda.

SHACK head coach Fred Kasekende was left a delighted party, lauding his players, school management and coaching staff for the collective effort.

“I want to thank my players for the job well done. My fellow coaching staff, school management and everybody whose role cannot be underestimated. The target was to qualify for East Africa but now, we need the trophy” Kasekende noted.

St Henry’s College Kitovu had eliminated London College Nansana 4-1 at the round of 16 stage.

SHACK head coach Fred Kasekende shouts instructions to his players | Credit: David Isabirye

St Henry’s Kitovu against West Ville High School at Nyakasura 1 playground on Thursday | Credit: David Isabirye

Other quarter final matches:

The second semi-final is between Buddo S.S against Royal Giant High School Mityana.

This will be followed by the Wakiso derby between St Mary’s Kitende and Standard High School, Zzana.

The final quarter final game will happen at 3 PM between Bukedea based Amus College School and the tournament recorders Kibuli Secondary School.

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende is the reigning champion.

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi