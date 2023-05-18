Overview: In the group stages, SHACK scored 27 goals, conceded twice in seven games played to top the pool.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Quarter finals (Thursday, 18th May):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs West Ville High School (9 AM)

Buddo S.S Vs Royal Giant High School Mityana (11 AM)

St Mary’s Boarding S.S Kitende Vs Standard High Zzana (1 PM)

Amus College School Vs Kibuli S.S (3 PM)

*All games at Nyakasura 1 playground

The first quarter final at the on-going Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys football championship in Fort Portal tourism city will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The only remaining school from the Rwenzori region West Ville High School will battle against the on-form St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) at the Nyakasura 1 playground, kicking off at 9 AM.

SHACK has been one of the revelations for this tournament with impressive performances including the 2-1 victory over the defending champions St Mary’s Kitende in the group stages.

In the group stages, SHACK scored 27 goals, conceded twice in seven games played to top the pool.

Coached by Fred Kasekende (head), Jackson Musoni and Ronald Eletu Komakech (assistants), St Henry’s College Kitovu will rely on the sharp striking line and midfield department.

Players as Marvin Lubega, Denis Dramuke, Marvin Lubega, Lawrence Walakira, Reagan Ssekisambu, John Innocent Kisolo, Godfrey Ssekibengo and the big target man Jonathan Bugembe will come to the limelight if the Masaka based school is to deliver the goods home.

SHACK’s Godfrey Ssekibengo will be a key player in the quarter final against West Ville | Credit: David Isabirye

For obvious reasons, West Ville High School will be spurred by the supportive home crowd who are expected to cheer virtually every kick, run, pass and shot.

Kasekende is less concerned about the noisy crowd.

“We are used to the noise and shall not be worried of the crowd. We shall play our game” Kasekende noted.

Defender Isaac Apenyo of Royal Giants attempts to beat two Westville attackers Credit: George Katongole

West Ville High School will look to the fine form of Shaban Mubarak, captain Eric Tumwine, Marvin Kabiit and Adrian Hamba for the much-needed inspiration before the passionate home fans.

Other quarter final matches:

The second game will be played at 11 AM between Buddo S.S against Royal Giant High School Mityana.

This will be followed by the Wakiso derby between St Mary’s Kitende and Standard High School, Zzana.

The final quarter final game will happen at 3 PM between Bukedea based Amus College School and the tournament recorders Kibuli Secondary School.

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende is the reigning champion.

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

St Mary's Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4) Kawempe Muslim S.S

Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

St Henry's College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi