2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Semi-finals (Friday, May 19):

St Henry’s College Kitovu 1 (6) – 1 (5) Royal Giant High School Mityana

Royal Giant High School Mityana Vs Amus College School (2 PM) –Nyakasura School 1 playground

St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) has reached the final of the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championship.

The historic achievement was attained after a nail-biting 6-5 post match penalty victory over Royal Giant High School at Nyakasura playground 1, Fort Portal city on Friday, May 19.

This dramatic shoot-out followed a 1-all draw in normal time before a sizeable number of fans under sunny conditions.

Denish Dramuke shields the ball from Royal Giant player | Credit: David Isabirye

Royal Giant High School took the early lead through skipper Isa Bugembe’s fourth minute goal.

The Mityana based side this commanded the opening half, 1-0.

Upon restart of play for the final stanza, the pep talk from the SHACK officials paid dividends.

It was a very complete game for SHACK in the second half.

With the first shot towards goal in the second half, Godfrey Ssekibengo found the roof of the net from 25 yards past a largely impressive goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya.

SHACK remained the dominant side for the rest of the half with intelligent winger Denish Dramuke posing all the provocations as he asked several unanswered questions to Royal Giants.

In fact the Masaka based side would have easily won the game but a questionable call from assistant referee led to the cancellation of their would be equalizer.

Dramuke was booked for confrontation towards the suspect assistant referee as the game headed to stop kicks.

SHACK players celebrate their post match penalty victory over Royal Giant High School | Credit: David Isabirye

In the shoot-out, SHACK was flawless, confident articulate, accurate and spot-on.

Godfrey Ssekibengo, Moses Okello, Ronald Mutasiga, Paul Mulindwa, Reagan Ssekisambu and Collins Ocatre all scored their respective kicks.

Khald Abubekar Izale missed his kick.

Godfrey Ssekibengo scored SHACK’s equalizer in normal time and opened the shoot-out with a goal | Credit: David Isabirye

Royal Giant High School scored their five kicks through Alex Otti Opio, Yasin Owane, Annest Ankunda, Sudais Semakalu and Elvis Ssekajugo.

Captain Bugembe and Isaac Apenyu missed their kicks.

St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) now awaits the winner from the second semi-final between St Mary’s Kitende and Amus College School.

For starters, St Mary’s Kitende is the defending champion and has won 10 titles nationally and seek for the 11th title.

Amus College School has never reached the final. The final will be played on Saturday, 20th May 2023.

The shoot-out between St Henry’s College Kitovu and Royal Giant High School was tense | Credit: David Isabirye

Quarter final Results:

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

St Mary's Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

St Henry's College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

St Mary's Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4) Kawempe Muslim S.S

Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

St Henry's College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi