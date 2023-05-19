Overview: In the shoot-out, St Mary’s Kitende scored all their five kicks through Derrick Kato, Habib Oloya, Ronaldo Madoi, Samuel Lukuye and second half substitute Hakim Mutebi.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Semi-finals (Friday, May 19):

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 1 (5) – 1 (3) Amus College School

St Henry's College Kitovu 1 (6) – 1 (5) Royal Giant High School Mityana

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende will face St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) during the final of the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championship in Fort Portal city on Saturday, 20th May.

Kitende ejected high flying Amus College 5-3 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-all during the second semi-final at Nyakasura playground 1 in Fort Portal city.

Frank Katongole gave St Mary’s Kitende the early lead on 8 minutes.

The joy was however short lived when lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth found the equalizer mid-way the opening stanza.

Amus College against Kitende at Nyakasura school playground during the semi-finals | Credit: David Isabirye

Towards the end of the first half, St Mary’s Kitende were rewarded with a penalty for a handball call.

There was protestation from the Amus College School players who confronted the referee.

Play was halted temporarily as they all went to their technical bench.

Upon restart, the penalty was missed much to the joy of the many fans who supported Amus College School.

The second did not produce any goal although St Mary’s Kitende attacked in numbers and some threat coming from captain Justine Opiro’s long throw-ins.

In the shoot-out, St Mary’s Kitende scored all their five kicks through Derrick Kato, Habib Oloya, Ronaldo Madoi, Samuel Lukuye and second half substitute Hakim Mutebi.

Amus College’s three goals in the shoot-out came from Toto Majubu, Abdul Razak and Samuel Ola.

Ashiru Ssembatya Ssonko missed his kick as Kitende goalkeeper Batali dived to his right to save.

Players, officials and fans for St Mary’s Kitende celebrated the victory that guarantees them of a place in the final against Masaka based St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK).

SHACK overcame Royal Giant High School, Mityana 6-5 in post match penalties after a 1-all draw in normal time.

Captain Isa Bugembe gave Royal Giant High School the lead on four minutes and SHACK equalized moments after the restart of play for the second half through Godfrey Ssekibengo past goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya.

SHACK won the shoot-out through Godfrey Ssekibengo, Moses Okello, Ronald Mutasiga, Paul Mulindwa, Reagan Ssekisambu and Collins Ocatre’s successful kicks.

Only Khald Abubekar Izale missed his kick.

Royal Giant High School scored their five kicks through Alex Otti Opio, Yasin Owane, Annest Ankunda, Sudais Semakalu and Elvis Ssekajugo.

Captain Bugembe and Isaac Apenyu missed their kicks.

St Mary’s Kitende will be seeking for their 12th national title as SHACK is on a quest for the maiden trophy.

The final will be played on Saturday, 20th May 2023.

Quarter final Results:

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

St Mary's Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

St Henry's College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

St Mary's Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4) Kawempe Muslim S.S

Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

St Henry's College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi