2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Semi-finals (Friday, May 19):

St Henry’s College Kitovu Vs Royal Giant High School Mityana (9 AM)

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende Vs Amus College School (2 PM)

*Both games at Nyakasura School 1 playground

One of Uganda’s most successful sports -oriented education institution St Mary’s Kitende takes on Amus College School in the second semi-final of the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football championship on Friday, May 19.

The venue for this duel is the all green Nyakasura school playground 1.

For health reasons, the aforementioned venue would not be a recommended place for persons with heart relate ailments or high blood pressure.

This is because this contest is anticipated to be mouth-watering, tense, epic, explosive, exciting and very physical in nature.

At stake is the final berth to face either St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) or Royal Giant High School on Saturday.

For starters, Kitende has won 10 titles nationally and needed a smart 2-1 won over rivals Standard High Zzana to qualify for the semi-finals.

Forward Habib Oloya and defender Ronald Madoi scored for St Mary’s Kitende.

Abdulnoor Nsereko (holding the ball) is congratulated by Habib Oloya after scoring. These are two important players for St Mary’s Kitende | Credit: David Isabirye

Hamzah Ntangunzire got the consolation for Standard High School, Zzana, arguably the best passers of the ball at the championship.

Amus College School shocked record winners Kibuli S.S 3-1 in the final quarter final to set up a date against Kitende.

Bran Toto Majubu, lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth and John Brian Otim scored for Amus College School.

Davis Busuluuwa got the consolation for Kibuli Secondary School.

Daniel Male and Joackim Mukungu are handling Kitende with veteran Edward Golola (technical director).

“We shall not take any chances. We have been handling a game at a time and this is the time to prove our strength. There is no short cut” Male told Kawowo Sports.

St Mary’s Kitende will optimally utilize the industriousness of captain Justine Opiro who is also famous the tempting long throw-ins.

Amus College School line up. They face St Mary’s Boarding school, Kitende

Amus College has a collection of coaches with vastly experienced Nimrod Kintu, Richard Malinga, Jovan Magino, Frank “Video” Anyau and Moses Ssekasana all chipping in at one stage or another.

“The players have the mental strength to face Kitende. We eye the trophy at this stage” Kintu spoke of his team’s ambitions.

Amus College’s other star player is Dennis Ssemujju, one of the revelations at this championship.

The first semi-final:

Masaka based St Henry’s College Kitovu will face Mityana’s Royal Giant High School during the first semi-final duel at 11 AM.

SHACK under head coach Fred Kasekende had eliminated Fort Portal’s West Ville High School 1-0 in the competitive quarter final duel.

Jonathan Kyalema was the goal scorer for SHACK.

Led by Frank Mulindwa, Royal Giant High School Mityana beat 2009 champions Buddo S.S 1-0 to progress for the semi-finals.

Annest Ankunda’s first minute goal inspired Royal Giant High School, Mityana to such a memorable victory.

The grand finale will be played on Saturday, 20th May 2023 at Nyakasura school playground.

Quarter final Results:

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Round of 16 Results:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi