Result

Vipers 4-0 Bright Stars

Bright Anukani scored a brace while Yunus Sentamu and Karim Watambala added the other goals as Vipers mauled visiting Bright Stars 4-0 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende in the first leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Anukani converted a controversial penalty inside the first ten minutes when Milton Karisa went down in the area although replays showed there was no contact from Warren Bbule.

Credit: John Baanudde

Sentamu made it 2-0 shortly in the 16th minute before Anukani completed his brace with a strike from his own half showing great technique and vision to beat Hassan Matovu who was off his line.

The rout was completed in the 90th minute when Watambala sent Matovu the wrong way from 12 yards after substitute Cromwell Rwothomio was fouled in the area.

Bright Stars had good chances before and after conceding but Sam Ssenyonjo and Emmanuel Loki were lethargic.

The two sides face off again on May 30th with the aggregate winner playing in the final against Adjumani TC or Police who are in the other semi-final which the Cops lead 1-0 from the first leg.