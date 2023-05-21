Overview: With 11 goals to his name, Abdulnoor Nsereko of champions St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende finished as top scorer to scoop the tournament golden boot. Endowed with deep runs from center midfield, Nsereko, also a player at Uganda Police Football Club in the StarTimes FUFA Big finished to the back of the net in all styles; headers, low drives, tap-ins, distant shots and rebounds.

2023 USSSA Football (Boys):

Finals:

St Mary’s Kitende 1-0 St Henry’s College Kitovu

Third-place play-off:

Royal Giant High School 4-2 Amus College School

Individual Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Allan Oyirwoth (Amus College School)

Allan Oyirwoth (Amus College School) Top scorer : Abdulnoor Nsereko (St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende) – 11 Goals

: Abdulnoor Nsereko (St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende) – 11 Goals Best Goalkeeper: Shamulan Kamya (Royal Giant High School)

The 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) boys’ football national championship successfully came to a climax on Saturday, 20th May at the Nyakasura school playground in Fort Portal tourism city.

Wakiso based St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende was the overall champion after pipping St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 during the final match.

Habib Oloya, a player attached to Wakiso Giants in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League was the hero with the only goal of the game.

Oloya brushed home an inviting throw-in from the captain, Justine Opiro, a roving right back in the opening 20 minutes.

This was the 12th national trophy for St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende.

St Mary’s Kitende defended gallantly and in numbers to win the game 1-0 as they lifted their 12th title in as many years.

Royal Giant High School Mityana finished third after defeating Amus College 4-2 to scoop bronze.

Juma Kizito and Annest Ankunda each scored a brace for Royal Giant High School during an ill-tempered game.

Abdul-Razak and Allan Oyirwoth replied for Amus College School.

Individual exceling players:

Out of the 1600 student players, a number of them were spotted and singled out by the technical team of the organizing committee.

Most Valuable Player (MVP):

The overall most outstanding player of the tournament was lethal forward Allan Oyirwoth, a student at Amus College School.

Oyirwoth carried forward the Amus College School team, with odd assists and goals.

He was the leader of the team upfront and his experienced pushed them through the group stages, round of 16 and quarter finals before bowing out to St Mary’s Kitende in the semi-finals.

Oyirwoth is well built, technically skilled and gifted with strength in either foot.

“I played for the team and being MVP is a bonus to me and the team at large. I want to play professional football” he stated.

Top scorer:

With 11 goals to his name, Abdulnoor Nsereko of champions St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende finished as top scorer to scoop the tournament golden boot.

Endowed with deep runs from center midfield, Nsereko, also a player at Uganda Police Football Club in the StarTimes FUFA Big finished to the back of the net in all styles; headers, low drives, tap-ins, distant shots and rebounds.

His goals added value to the St Mary’s Boarding School team.

Abdulnoor Nsereko shows off the golden boot

Best Goalkeeper:

The tournament best goalkeeper’s golden gloves were deservedly given to Shamulan Kamya of Royal Giant High School, Mityana.

Kamya was a leader for the team from the back. He made darling pin-point saves with quick enviable reflexes. He controlled the tempo of the game at all times.

A squad player at Soltilo Bright Stars in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Kamya is part of the reasons why Royal Giant High School finished third in the tournament to take home bronze.

Shamulan Kamya, goalkeeper Royal Giant High School | Credit: David Isabirye

There were other important players in the midfield, defense and offensive departments.

There were 64 schools nationally that took part in the tournament organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

Semi-final Results:

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 1 (5) – 1 (3) Amus College School

Amus College School St Henry’s College Kitovu 1 (6) – 1 (5) Royal Giant High School Mityana

Quarter finals:

Amus College School 3-1 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende 2-1 Standard High Zzana

Standard High Zzana St Henry’s College Kitovu 1-0 West Ville High School

West Ville High School Buddo S.S 0-1 Royal Giant High School Mityana

Round of 16:

Kibuli S.S 4-1 Nkoma S.S

Nkoma S.S Amus College School 2-1 Mukono Kings

Mukono Kings St Mary’s Kitende 6-0 Bishop Negri College

Bishop Negri College Standard High School Zzana 0 (5) – 0 (4 ) Kawempe Muslim S.S

) Kawempe Muslim S.S Buddo S.S 3-0 Kigumba Royal College

Kigumba Royal College Jinja Progressive Academy 1 (2) – 1 (4) Royal Giant High School

Royal Giant High School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-1 London College Nansana

London College Nansana West Ville High School 0 (5) – 0 (4) St Joseph College Layibi