The final leg of the Women’s Qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by Uganda from December 7th- 18th, 2023.

The tournament will feature eight teams in Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Namibia, and hosts Uganda as well as two teams from the Division 2 Qualifiers in that will be played in Botswana in October.

The top two sides from the African Regional Qualifiers will qualify for the Global Qualifiers to represent the continent. In the past, only one team has been qualifying out of Africa but now at least two sides will have the chance to represent Africa at the global qualifiers.

The Victoria Pearls were at the Global Qualifiers in 2018 in the Netherlands after winning the regional qualifiers in Namibia in 2017. This time the girls who are in some good form will be one of the favourites to qualify for the Globals.

Consy Aweko and her side have won at three bilateral tournaments since December last year and if they continue their good form they will be a well-oiled machine come December.

Uganda hosted the second leg of the Challenge League B tournament last year in June and an opportunity to host another ICC event is a sign of trust from the ICC on the capability of Uganda hosting major events.

This is also a great opportunity for local cricket fans to watch their stars in action as they try to qualify for a major event.

You will have to go back 12 years since Uganda hosted a qualification event for the women and Uganda was able to win that tournament.