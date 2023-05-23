Overview: Hassan Zungu will be the head coach, assisted by Martin Manana and Jimmy Jalendo as first and second assistants respectively. Veteran Bright Dhaira is the goalkeeping coach.

The Uganda Cranes will play against the Eastern region select team on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Irundu Town playground in Buyende district.

The Eastern region select side summoned will be coached by Hassan Zungu, assisted by Martin Manana (assistant 1), Jimmy Jalendo (assistant 2) and Bright Dhaira (goalkeeping coach).

Hassan Zungu (left)

Ten of the twenty-one (21) man squad are players from Jinja North United Football club, an entity in the second tier division.

Among the Jinja North United players includes former Vipers and Sports Club Villa midfielder David Bagoole, former Kyetume holding midfielder Deo Isejja, former Gaddafi attacker Umar Kyeyune as well as former BUL and URA goalkeeper Salim Wekiya.

The others are; Samuel Mwanje, Dickson Matama, Derrick Basoga, Denis Waihe, Frank Zikulabe and Yonah Musa Kiiza.

Musa Yonah Kiiza

Goalkeeper Salim Wekiya

The rest of the squad:

Mbale based Kataka has the trio of Stephen Namaisi, Hassan Wandega and Usama Kayemba.

The other players include goalkeeper Aziz Saleh (Bul Junior team), left attacker Richard Okello (Bul Junior team), Raymond Baraza Mangoli (Gadafi Junior team), Isaac Wagoina (Busei), Emmanuel Ajo (Kakira Cherries) as well as the Iganga Young duo of Sulaiman Kisumbi and Jamil Mukungu.

Technical Docket:

Zungu will be the head coach, assisted by Manana and Jalendo as first and second assistants respectively.

Veteran Bright Dhaira is the goalkeeping coach, Racheal Kulmar as team doctor, Jale Morgan as media officer (in charge of photography) and Karim Kagoda as equipment officer.

The team embarks on training this week ahead of the clash that will be in Buyende district.

The tours are co-funded by MTN Uganda and Nile Special.

Entry for the match is free of charge for all.

Full summoned team:

Goalkeepers : Salim Wekiya (Jinja North United), Saleh Aziz (Bul Junior Team)

: Salim Wekiya (Jinja North United), Saleh Aziz (Bul Junior Team) Right Backs : Stephen Namaisi (Kataka), Sulaiman Kisumbi (Iganga Young)

: Stephen Namaisi (Kataka), Sulaiman Kisumbi (Iganga Young) Left Back : Hamisi Bwangani (Buseyi)

: Hamisi Bwangani (Buseyi) Central Defenders : Samuel Mwanje (Jinja North United), Derrick Basoga (Jinja North United), Hassan Wandega (Kataka)

: Samuel Mwanje (Jinja North United), Derrick Basoga (Jinja North United), Hassan Wandega (Kataka) Holding Midfielder : Deo Isejja (Jinja North United)

: Deo Isejja (Jinja North United) Attacking Midfielders : David Bagoole (Jinja North United), Umar Kyeyune (Jinja North United), Musa Yonah Kiiza (Jinja North United), Frank Zikulabe (Jinja North United)

: David Bagoole (Jinja North United), Umar Kyeyune (Jinja North United), Musa Yonah Kiiza (Jinja North United), Frank Zikulabe (Jinja North United) Left Wingers : Denis Waihe (Jinja North United), Richard Okello (Bul Junior Team)

: Denis Waihe (Jinja North United), Richard Okello (Bul Junior Team) Right Wingers : Usama Kayemba (Kataka), Raymond Baraza Mangoli (Gadafi Junior Team), Isaac Wagoina (Busei)

: Usama Kayemba (Kataka), Raymond Baraza Mangoli (Gadafi Junior Team), Isaac Wagoina (Busei) Forwards: Dickson Matama (Jinja North United), Jamil Mukungu (Iganga Young), Emmanuel Ajo (Kakira Cherries)