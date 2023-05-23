Overview: For KCCA to win the league title, they must beat Soltilo Bright Stars on the last day and hope both Vipers and Villa falter

Busoga United 0-0 KCCA

KCCA must be Soltilo Bright Stars on the final day of the season and hope both SC Villa and Vipers falter after drawing goalless with Busoga United.

The Kasasiro were the better side for most parts of the game but failed to convert their chances.

At one time in the second half, Charles Lwanga and Rogers Mato missed an open net with Lwanga attempt hitting his teammate before his fall up shot was blocked by Benson Tahomera.

A draw sees KCCA drop to 3rd position on the table with 50 points, same as Vipers who also drew at BUL FC, two points behind new log leaders SC Villa.

A point coupled with Blacks Power loss to Villa saves Busoga United from relegation.