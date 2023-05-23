Overview: Some of the expected clubs include Police, Golden Age (Kenya), Homabay (Kenya), UPDF, Gulu University, Pabo club, Kampala, Prisons, Lira Destiny, Omoro, City Gym, Holy Family, LYF, Kumi, Hoima, Shofco (Kenya), Mark Knowledge, Lee, Lango and CSCA.

Tournament: Korea Ambassador's Taekwondo Cup 2023

Weighing-in: 26th May

Competition Dates: 27th – 28th May

Venue: MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

The 2023 Korea Ambassador’s Taekwondo cup will take place this weekend; 27th to 28th May at the MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala city.

At least 30 clubs, including some from Kenya are expected to take part in this championship that is part of the celebrations for 16 years of Korea’s Ambassador in Uganda.

The championship is organized by the Uganda Taekwondo Federation with weighing-in on Friday, 26th May 2023 with the next two subsequent days for competition.

Police players in Taekwondo training at Kibuli

According to Judith Aujo, the General Secretary of Uganda Taekwondo Federation, 25 clubs have so far registered with three to four clubs expected from Kenya.

We have so far had 25 clubs register. We expect 3 to 4 clubs from Kenya. We expect over 30 clubs to take part. This is an open championship that gives our players experience going forward. Judith Aujo, General Secretary, Uganda Taekwondo Federation

Taekwondo players in training at Police club

Peter Malau, a coach at Police Taekwondo Club believes that the championship comes at opportune time.

“This competition is a test and trial for the players to see their technical levels. The games have come at the right timing as we are assembling a formidable team” Malau stated.

Kim Hoon Ki, a Taekwondo coach in training

The Taekwondo players have been undergoing through vigorous training under celebrated Taekwondo coach Kim Hoon Ki.

Expected clubs:

Some of the expected clubs include Police, Golden Age (Kenya), Homabay (Kenya), UPDF, Gulu University, Pabo club, Kampala, Prisons, Lira Destiny, Omoro, City Gym, Holy Family, LYF, Kumi, Hoima, Shofco (Kenya), Mark Knowledge, Lee, Lango and CSCA.