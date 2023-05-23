Sports Club could encrypt their name on the winner’s list of the Uganda Premier League again after 19 years of waiting.

The jinx of failing to secure League success could be soon over after earning a vital win over Blacks Power FC on Tuesday at Wankulukuku.

The 1-0 win coupled with results from the other games of teams in the title contest, edged the Jogoos closer to the 2022/23 League crown.

Charles Bbale scored the lone goal of the game to help the Blues return to the summit of the table on 52 points.

The result means, the ball in now in Villa’s coat and only need to secure victory in their final game against URA to emerge Champions.

It should be noted that SC Villa are the league record winners with 16 titles but have not won any since 2004.

The loss for Blacks Power meant they get relegated just after one season in the top division. They join Onduparaka FC who learnt their fate last week.

Vipers SC who went into the penultimate round leading on goal difference could only settle for a point away to BUL FC.

The Jinja based side took the lead through Samuel Ssekamate in the 67th minute but Vipers salvaged a point late into stoppage time with Karim Watambala converting from the spot.

Vipers SC now drop to second place on 50 points, two behind Villa.

KCCA FC equally failed to negotiate past Busoga United FC at Kakindu Stadium in a game that ended goalless.