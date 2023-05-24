Overview: Allan Oyirwoth is the first born child in the family of seven born to Wilfred Oceng and Aidha Ongiera in Amor, Pakwach. He held his elementary education at Ayara Primary School.

The name Oyirwoth means “Accept Jesus”, translated from the native Alur dialect.

This is the tag that two parents Wilfred Oceng and Aidha Ongiera baptized their son, Allan.

Allan Oyirwoth, a footballer boldly acknowledges when he grew up, he accepted Jesus and the rest is now history.

Allan Oyirwoth ready to take a penalty against Royal Giant High School which he scored

Allan Oyirwoth holds the ball as goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya looks on

He was named as the most valuable player (MVP) at the recently concluded 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) played at Nyakasura school in Fort Portal city.

Oyirwoth’s Amus College School finished fourth overall at the championship which lured as many as 64 schools.

Allan Oyirwoth in action

“It was humbling to win the MVP accolade at the national schools’ championship. I am happy for myself and the team as well” the boy-legged aggressive forward who scored 8 goals stated.

Oyirwoth is nick-named as “Pogba” after the well-built French footballer Paul Labile Pogba.

Pogba is apparently is international role model with Vipers’ forward Cromwell Rwothomio Abang the local hero for him.

Paul Labile Pogba

Crowmell Rwothomio

The first-born child in the family of seven, Oyirwoth was born in Amor, Pakwach and held his elementary education at Ayara Primary School.

He later switched to Packwach Modern Nursery & Primary School before he graduated to St Joseph College Layibi in Gulu for S.1.

Oyirwoth was given an educational bursary at the reigning East African football champions Kibuli S.S from where he left for Amus College School in Bukedea.

Allan Oyirwoth shoots during the Maracan May Fest

Allan Oyirwoth in U17 national team camp at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Football Journey:

Oyirwoth has so far played at Amor Young Heroes, Packwach Super Eagles and lately third division side MYDA in Tororo.

He has also played in the Buganda Masaza Cup with Mawokota (2021) and Gomba (2022).

Allan Oyirwoth at Gomba Ssaza team

At the recently concluded USSSA championship, he cites the Amus College’s 2-1 win over Kibuli S.S as the best match with the most-tricky game being their 3-1 over debutants Mityana S.S.

“I scored in the two matches against Kibuli S.S and Mityana S.S. Against Kibuli S.S, I feel I played well and led my team to the semi-finals. For the game against Mityana S.S, I was sick and did not enjoy given if I scored” Oyiwoth revealed.

Allan Oyirwoth with the FEASSSA Games trophy in 2022

Allan Oyirwoth sleeps with the Ateker cup trophy

Allan Oyirwoth celebrates with Amus College teammates after scoring against Kibui S.S

His toughest opponent ever faced is Cosmas Puyoo Mungujakisa, a player at White Angels Football Club.

He dreams of playing professional football one day in life.

“I remain as hard working as ever. I want to play professional football in Europe at some time as well as the Uganda Cranes national team” he remarked.

Allan Oyirwoth in action

Oyirwoth has already played for the Uganda U-17 national team and graduated to the U-20 team.

On any day, he would prefer a well prepared dish of fish and millet (Kalo).

Allan Oyirwoth

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Allan Oyirwoth

Allan Oyirwoth Nick name : Pogba

: Pogba Parents: Wilfred Oceng & Aidha Ongiera

Wilfred Oceng & Aidha Ongiera Date of Birth : 23 rd January 2007

: 23 January 2007 Place of Birth : Amor, Pakwach

: Amor, Pakwach Education: Ayara Primary School, Packwach Modern Nursery & Primary School, St Joseph College Layibi, Kibuli S.S, Amus College School (Currently in S4)

Ayara Primary School, Packwach Modern Nursery & Primary School, St Joseph College Layibi, Kibuli S.S, Amus College School (Currently in S4) Strong Foot : Right

: Right Key Attributes : Good positioning close ball control, dribbling, heading, pace and shooting

: Good positioning close ball control, dribbling, heading, pace and shooting Role Models: Cromwell Abang Rwothomio (Vipers) & Paul Labile Pogba (Juventus & France national team)

Cromwell Abang Rwothomio (Vipers) & Paul Labile Pogba (Juventus & France national team) Clubs played for : Amor Young Heroes, Packwach Super Eagles, MYDA Tororo), Mawokota, Gomba (Buganda Masaza Cup)

: Amor Young Heroes, Packwach Super Eagles, MYDA Tororo), Mawokota, Gomba (Buganda Masaza Cup) Best match played : Amus College 2-1 Kibuli S.S

: Amus College 2-1 Kibuli S.S Worst match : Amus College Vs Mityana S.S

: Amus College Vs Mityana S.S Toughest opponent: Cosmas Puyoo Mungujakisa (White Angels)

Cosmas Puyoo Mungujakisa (White Angels) Best Dish : Fish and millet (Kalo)

: Fish and millet (Kalo) Top Honours: Champion, 2022 East African Football Championship, Most Valuable Player (2023 USSSA Boys Football championship), 2022 Ateker Cup champion with Tororo team

Allan Oyirwoth smiles