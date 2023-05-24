Overview: Yubu Bogere diligently and passionately served the beautiful game as a winger (right flank) and a center forward. He retires to concentrate on personal business.

Yubu Bogere Farewell Matches:

Saturday, 3rd June 2023: Kasese Yubu Select Vs Bwera Yubu Select

At Karambi Playground, Bwera – Kasese district

Sunday, 4th June 2023: Kasese Yubu Select Vs Bwera Yubu Select

At Nyakasanga playground – Kasese district

*Entrance is 1000/= per head

In life, there are constants that ought to be obeyed and respected to brim.

They are never challenged, rivalled, envied, queried nor defied.

Like a free falling object set loose bows to gravitational force, there is that time to be born and a season to die off and decompose.

Similarly, at dawn, the early rising sun eventually sets with grace at dusk in the evening.

In the same vein, for every sportsman’s career, there is that brave start, active service and finally a period to sign off as once a fresh candle melts down.

Footballer Yubu Bogere has finally announced his official retirement from the beautiful game after close to two decades of dedicated and committed service.

I bow down happy having played football at different levels for different teams and clubs. Football brought special joy to me. I got known because of football across the different corners of the country, earned from the game and got so many friends. Yubu Bogere, retired footballer

Yubu Bogere and URA player listen to former FIFA Referee Dennis Batte during a league match at Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Bogere’s football journey:

Born to John “Musoga” Mukoova and Oliver Banabana, Bogere’s career started in 2006 at his village side, Kasese Young Academy.

The fifth born in the family of seven was born on 25th May 1997.

He earned a scholarship at Kampala University (KU) in 2013 to study Industrial Art and Design.

During his final year at Kampala University, he went for trials at Mbarara City Football Club (then in the FUFA Big League) where he was spotted by Frank “Video” Anyau who brought him to Villa Park.

He impressed the coaches at Sports Club Villa and signed a three- year deal, featuring one season at the Jogoos before he was loaned to Solitlo Bright Stars.

After a season at Soltilo Bright Stars, he then returned to Sports Club Villa for another season.

Yubu Bogere scores for Sports Club Villa against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Masaka Recreational Stadium. Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He crossed over to Maroons Football Club for a two-year contract but only featured for a season after a fall-out with then a member of the backroom staff, David Obua.

Bogere ventured into the murky semi-professional waters moving to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), penning a deal at Sports Club Nyukia in the year 2020.

He returned home after a year and played at Kasese New Villa.

Nagging knee concerns:

It was at Kasese New Villa where he picked up a career threatening knee injury that kept he on and off.

“The knee injury disturbed me a lot. I felt pain, treated it and even rested but it recurred and pushed me off” he recollects.

By the time of his retirement, he had agreed terms with Wakiso based Nkumba Kataka Football Club in the Fourth tier division.

Bogere also skippered Rwenzori region in the FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) tournament.

Inspiring the youth:

As a way of giving back to the community, Bogere has planned two send-off matches in his home Kasese district.

This is a way of inspiring the youth to take on football the same way he did to earn a living out of it.

“I have planned two farewell matches in Kasese district to encourage upcoming youth to take football seriously and earn from it like I did” Bogere who invite list has area leaders (politicans), friends and former teammates.

On Saturday, 3rd June 2023, the match between Kasese Yubu Select Vs Bwera Yubu Select will be at the Karambi Playground, Bwera – Kasese district.

The following day, a similar match between Kasese Yubu Select against the Bwera Yubu Select will take place at the Nyakasanga playground right in the heart of the mountainous Kasese district.

The entry fee for each match is fixed at Ug.shs 1000 per head.

Some of the Bogere’s former teammates expected to feature in the two matches include; Godfrey Lwesibawa, John Adriko, Sunday George, Karim Ramathan, Augustine Kachancu, Yunus Sentamu and others.

Bogere retires from active football service and he is expected to embark on personal business ventures as he keeps a keen eye to the beautiful game, a sport that made him famous.

Happy retirement.