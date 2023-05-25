The curtains fell on the Nile Special Rugby Premier League 2023 season with Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club claiming their second title at Legends Grounds.

This short off-season will not be short of rugby action but while we all wait, I thought to have some fun by holding my own personal awards gala.

These are the awards nobody knew they needed and neither did they ask, but I’m holding them anyway. I have borrowed inspiration from places far and wide and localised the categories for the Ugandan context.

Just as a reminder, these are the awards whose winners are already known from the season statistics and results.

2023 Champions: Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club

2023 Champions: Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club

Top Try Scorer: Pius Ogena (Kobs Rugby Club) – 22 tries

Best Kicker: Ivan Magomu (Black Pirates) – 129 points

The Classmonitor’s List Award for Most Cards Received goes to Rams RUFC. The now-relegated side earned seventeen cards (15 yellow, 2 red) this season. Rams shares the award with Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Jude Kakara, and Reagan Mungu (all 2 yellow, 1 red) and Shakim Sembusi and Jacob Ochen (3 yellow) who got three cards each.