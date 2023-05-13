Black Pirates are Nile Special Rugby Premier League champions again.

The Sea Robbers beat KOBs 23-07 in the winner-take-all game on Saturday at Legends to claim their second title in history.

Three first-half penalties coupled with a pair of converted tries in the second half earned Pirates the well-deserved victory and ultimately the title.

Pirates started the game on the front foot and it was not long before the ripped fruits from being proactive in the game. With the first penalty against KOBs in a clickable distance, Ivan Magomu called for the tee and the flyhalf split the upright to put his side on the scoreboard.

With the game mostly played in KOBs’ half and the home side doing most of the defending, Marvin Odong’s charges had their rivals in the right place. The blue army was penalised for offside and the Pirates chose to go for points with Magomu making no mistake.

Magomu would extend the lead to 09-00 before KOBs had their first points opportunity which was fluffed by Joseph Aredo as he skewed his kick just wide of the posts.

Magomu miscued a drop goal attempt in one of the rare moments that his boot went wrong just before the halftime break.

KOBs had a promising start to the second half but never got a grip on the game and it was Pirate celebrating again, this time a try. With the first real opportunity to go expansive in the second half, eigithman Alex Aturinda put his sevens skills to use slicing through KOBs defense before going out to winger Timothy Odong to score the first try of the game that’ll but broke KOBs backs. Magomu who was perfect on the evening converted for a 16-00 lead.

Desire Ayera scored the second try of the game, chasing Conrad Wanyama’skick to dot down and Magomu converted for a 23-00 lead and the celebration started in the Pirates camp.

Karim Arinaitwe scored the consolation try that was converted by Aredo with the last play of the game.