Vipers Sports Club are Champions of the 2022/23 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Venoms clinched the title on the final day of the season on Saturday after securing a convincing 5-0 win over Busoga United FC.

The league title went to the wire and had to be decided on the final day.

SC Villa came into the final matchday leading the table with 52 points, two above KCCA FC and Vipers SC. Therefore, the Jogoos needed victory to win their first league crown since 2004.

However, URA defeated SC Villa 1-0 at Wankulukuku courtesy of Najib Fesali’s goal.

The aforementioned result coupled with Vipers’ win meant the latter retained the league they won last season.

Abdul Lawal bagged a brace while Yunus Sentamu, Bright Anukani and Martin Kizza scored a goal each.

The win took Vipers to 53 points same as KCCA FC who also won 5-0 against Soltilo Bright Stars.

The Venoms had a superior goal difference of 27 compared to KCCA’s 19.