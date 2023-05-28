Overview: From Rubaga, Nakasero, Namirembe, Kololo, Makerere, Mengo to Old Kampala, Kampala city can be fully envisaged from any of these famous peak hills.

The traditional famous seven hills that make up Uganda’s capital city undoubtedly constituent part of the tourism features in the country.

To raise funds for the girl child in the country, Absa bank Uganda and Kampala Hashers organized the KH3 – 7 Hills run.

The main intention was to raise funds to keep a girl child in school.

Hundreds of runners positively responded to this cause with the start and finishing point at Kingdom Kampala compound.

2023 absa KH3 7 Hills runners in a sea of red | Credit: David Isabirye

As early as 5:30 AM, runners from all walks of life converged at the start/finishing point to get ready for the 6 KM and 21KM runs.

By 6:19 AM, Robie Fitness group guided the runners through the limbering drills to warm up.

At 6:36 AM, Cheza Fitness group took over for the second warm up session with more body stretches.

Dorothy Kisakka in black jacket officially flagged off the 2023 Absa KH3 7 hills run with the Uganda national flag | Credit: David Isabirye

Then followed brief speeches from the absa bank Uganda Executive Director, Michael Segwaya and the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Dorothy Kisakka.

“We are targeting to help the girl child through partnership with the Absa women’s group; WAKESA” Segwaya noted.

Kisakka who was the chief runner and officially flagged off the rest of the group as she congratulated absa bank Uganda for the initiative.

Dorothy Kisakka (third) from left on the starting line | Credit: David Isabirye

“I want to congratulate Absa Bank Uganda for focusing on the young girls. In Kampala alone, we have 79 schools under KCCA. Over 2000 girls look to the support. I congratulate you for choosing Kampala city. The seven hills of Kampala have a rich history of great significance” Kisakka remarked.

Runners who conquered each of the seven hills were given a special ribbon after completing each hill with a medal at the end of it all at the finishing point.

Runners decorated with medals of participation after running all the traditional 7 hills of Kampala city | Credit: David Isabirye

A father with his two daughters enjoy a selfie moment | Credit: David Isabirye

Young girls enjoy a light moment during the absa KH3 7-hills run | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Red Cross offered services of body relaxation and massage to the exhausted runners in a special reserved tent.

Music divas Sheebah and Vinka performed before the runners and other guests.