The 9th Edition of the annual Kwibuka Peace Tournament will be happening in Kigali from June 8th – 18th.

Uganda who have won the tournament twice will be making their sixth appearance at the tournament and will be clear favourites for the title.

The late withdrawal of Namibia and Tanzania leaves Uganda as the highest-ranked team in the tournament.

The Victoria Pearls who have won back-to-back tournaments after winning the Victoria Series at home and the Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series will be the team to beat at the five-nation tournament. The teams include hosts Rwanda, Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana and Uganda.

A squad of 14 players named today will be led by Consy Aweko with three players making way for three youngsters from the U-19 team. Esther Iloku, Sarah Akiteng and Gloria Obukor are the players who make way for Lorna Anyait, Marisa Ariokot and Jimia Mohammad. While Jimia Mohammad made her debut last year, Lorna Anyait and Marisa Ariokot will be making their full senior debuts.

The tournament will have T20i status therefore there are ranking points available for the teams to earn. Uganda last won the Kwibuka tournament in 2016 and they should be hungry to get their hands on the silverware.

The Final 14: Consy Aweko (Captain), Janet Mbabazi, Phiona Khulume, Kevin Awino, Irene Alumo, Proscovia Alako, Patricia Malemikia, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Evelyn Anyipo, Rita Musamali, Malisa Ariokot, Lorna Anyait, Jimia Mohammad.