The Bika organizing committee will pronounce themselves on two matches that were not played at Kawanda S.S and Buddo S.S playgrounds.
Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):
- Enjovu 5-2 Enkula
- Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma
- Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)
- Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)
The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football competition continued with the preliminary stage (round one) on Tuesday, 30th May.
Uthuman Kakembo grabbed the headlines for the right reasons when he scored a hat-trick as Enjovu (Elephant) clan humiliated Enkula 5-2 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha).
Kakembo’s hat-trick was supplemented with two goals by Busoga United’s Shaka Ssozi and Sports Club Villa’s forward Sheif Batte.
James Muyomba netted a brace for Enkula’s two consolation goals.
Meanwhile, Obutiko (Mushroom) also humbled Ensuma 5-2 at the Mutesa II Wankulukukuku stadium in Kabowa.
Dennis Kasirye, Edrine Kagende, Saziri Nkonge, Jaliru Zimula and Kawere Lumago were on target for Obutiko.
Innocent Kanaabi Mukalazi and Anthony Kimuli found the two goals for Ensuma.
Two games not physically played:
Enjobe and Nakinsige that was supposed to be played at Kawanda S.S playground was not honoured because Enjobe did not show up for the game.
Similarly, the Enkusu and Mazzi ga Kisasi match that had been scheduled to be played at Buddo Secondary School playground was also not played.
Now the organizing committee will pronounce themselves to decide the final feat of this game.
More games on the menu:
More games will be played on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at various playgrounds within Buganda Kingdom.
Wakisha stadium has a double header with Nvuma taking Kkibe in the early kick off at 2 PM.
Then at 4 PM, Ndisa will face Kayozi.
At the Kawanda S.S playgroun, Ntalaganya will face Mbwa (4 PM), Mpewo will play Nnyonyi Nyange at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium (4 PM) and Nvubu will entertain Nkeje at Buddo S.S (4 PM).
Wednesday, 31st May 2023:
- Ntalaganya Vs Mbwa – Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM)
- Mpewo Vs Nnyonyi Nyange – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)
- Nvubu Vs Nkeje – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)
- Nvuma Vs Kkibe – Wakisha playground (2 PM)
- Ndisa Vs Kayozi – Wakisha playground (4 PM)
Bika Football All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga