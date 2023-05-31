Overview: The Bika organizing committee will pronounce themselves on two matches that were not played at Kawanda S.S and Buddo S.S playgrounds.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):

Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)

The 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football competition continued with the preliminary stage (round one) on Tuesday, 30th May.

Uthuman Kakembo grabbed the headlines for the right reasons when he scored a hat-trick as Enjovu (Elephant) clan humiliated Enkula 5-2 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha).

Kakembo’s hat-trick was supplemented with two goals by Busoga United’s Shaka Ssozi and Sports Club Villa’s forward Sheif Batte.

James Muyomba netted a brace for Enkula’s two consolation goals.

Meanwhile, Obutiko (Mushroom) also humbled Ensuma 5-2 at the Mutesa II Wankulukukuku stadium in Kabowa.

Dennis Kasirye, Edrine Kagende, Saziri Nkonge, Jaliru Zimula and Kawere Lumago were on target for Obutiko.

Innocent Kanaabi Mukalazi and Anthony Kimuli found the two goals for Ensuma.

Ensuma players contemplate the next move after conceding a goal | Credit: Bika Media

Two games not physically played:

Enjobe and Nakinsige that was supposed to be played at Kawanda S.S playground was not honoured because Enjobe did not show up for the game.

Similarly, the Enkusu and Mazzi ga Kisasi match that had been scheduled to be played at Buddo Secondary School playground was also not played.

Now the organizing committee will pronounce themselves to decide the final feat of this game.

More games on the menu:

More games will be played on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at various playgrounds within Buganda Kingdom.

Wakisha stadium has a double header with Nvuma taking Kkibe in the early kick off at 2 PM.

Then at 4 PM, Ndisa will face Kayozi.

At the Kawanda S.S playgroun, Ntalaganya will face Mbwa (4 PM), Mpewo will play Nnyonyi Nyange at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium (4 PM) and Nvubu will entertain Nkeje at Buddo S.S (4 PM).

A fraction of fans watching the match at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Tuesday, 30th May 2023 | Credit: Bika Media

Wednesday, 31st May 2023:

Ntalaganya Vs Mbwa – Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM)

Mpewo Vs Nnyonyi Nyange – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Nvubu Vs Nkeje – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Nvuma Vs Kkibe – Wakisha playground (2 PM)

Ndisa Vs Kayozi – Wakisha playground (4 PM)

Bika Football All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga