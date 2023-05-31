Overview:
Dennis Kasirye, Edrine Kagende, Saziri Nkonge, Jaliru Zimula and Kawere Lumago were on the score sheet for Obutiko clan against Ensuma at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium. Innocent Kanaabi Mukalazi and Anthony Kimuli replied for Ensuma.
Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):
- Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma
- Enjovu 5-2 Enkula
- Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)
- Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)
Two matches were played in the preliminary stage of the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship for round one on Tuesday, 30th May.
Obutiko (Mushroom) and Enjovu (Elephant) clans recorded 5-2 identical victories over Ensuma and Nkula respectively on Tuesday, 30th May.
Obutiko versus Nsuma duel was played at the Mutesa II Wankulukukuku stadium in Kabowa.
Dennis Kasirye, Edrine Kagende, Saziri Nkonge, Jaliru Zimula and Kawere Lumago were on the score sheet for Obutiko.
Innocent Kanaabi Mukalazi and Anthony Kimuli replied for Ensuma.
At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha), Enjovu humbled Enkula in a seven goal duel.
Uthuman Kakembo starred with a hat-trick. Shaka Ssozi and Sheif Batte got the other two goals for Enjovu clan (Elephant).
A brace by James Muyomba was all Enkula got for the consolation in the game.
At the Kawanda Secondary School playground, the contest between Enjobe and Nakinsige was not honoured because Enjobe did not show up for the game.
Now the organizing committee will pronounce themselves to decide the final feat of this game.
Similarly, the Enkusu and Mazzi ga Kisasi match that had been scheduled to be played at Buddo Secondary School playground was also not played.
More games will be played on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at various playgrounds within Buganda Kingdom.
Wednesday, 31st May 2023:
- Ntalaganya Vs Mbwa – Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM)
- Mpewo Vs Nnyonyi Nyange – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)
- Nvubu Vs Nkeje – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)
- Nvuma Vs Kkibe – Wakisha playground (2 PM)
- Ndisa Vs Kayozi – Wakisha playground (4 PM)
Bika Football All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga