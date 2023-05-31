Overview: Dennis Kasirye, Edrine Kagende, Saziri Nkonge, Jaliru Zimula and Kawere Lumago were on the score sheet for Obutiko clan against Ensuma at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium. Innocent Kanaabi Mukalazi and Anthony Kimuli replied for Ensuma.

Bika Football 2023 (Preliminary Stage – Round 1):

Obutiko 5-2 Ensuma

Ensuma Enjovu 5-2 Enkula

Enkula Enjobe Vs Nakinsige (Not played after Enjobe skips match)

Enkusu Vs Mazzi ga Kisasi (Not played after Enkusu skipped match)

Two matches were played in the preliminary stage of the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda football championship for round one on Tuesday, 30th May.

Obutiko (Mushroom) and Enjovu (Elephant) clans recorded 5-2 identical victories over Ensuma and Nkula respectively on Tuesday, 30th May.

Obutiko versus Nsuma duel was played at the Mutesa II Wankulukukuku stadium in Kabowa.

Dennis Kasirye, Edrine Kagende, Saziri Nkonge, Jaliru Zimula and Kawere Lumago were on the score sheet for Obutiko.

Innocent Kanaabi Mukalazi and Anthony Kimuli replied for Ensuma.

Obutiko (white) in action against Ensuma at Wankulukuku stadium | Credit: Samson S.

Ensuma XI vs Obutiko | Credit: Samson S.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium (Wakisha), Enjovu humbled Enkula in a seven goal duel.

Uthuman Kakembo starred with a hat-trick. Shaka Ssozi and Sheif Batte got the other two goals for Enjovu clan (Elephant).

A brace by James Muyomba was all Enkula got for the consolation in the game.

Some of the fans at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium watching Bika Bya Baganda football matches

At the Kawanda Secondary School playground, the contest between Enjobe and Nakinsige was not honoured because Enjobe did not show up for the game.

Now the organizing committee will pronounce themselves to decide the final feat of this game.

Similarly, the Enkusu and Mazzi ga Kisasi match that had been scheduled to be played at Buddo Secondary School playground was also not played.

More games will be played on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at various playgrounds within Buganda Kingdom.

Wednesday, 31st May 2023:

Ntalaganya Vs Mbwa – Kawanda S.S Playground (4 PM)

Mpewo Vs Nnyonyi Nyange – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4 PM)

Nvubu Vs Nkeje – Buddo S.S playground (4 PM)

Nvuma Vs Kkibe – Wakisha playground (2 PM)

Ndisa Vs Kayozi – Wakisha playground (4 PM)

Bika Football All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga