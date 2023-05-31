Overview: Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi presented three sureties were Caleb Tumuhimbise, Ismail Milli and Godfrey Bahemuka, all on a non-cash bail of Ug.shs 4,000,000 each.

After being jailed at Luzira Prison for a period of more than 10 days, the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi was finally set free on bail conditions.

Court in Nakawa division, Kampala city accorded the flamboyant leader his desired freedom on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Chief Magistrate Ritah Kidasa Neumbe made the ruling much to the applause of the gallery and a wide smile flashed across Muhangi’s face who was represented by Paul Mukasa.

It was excitement from relatives, boxing family, in-laws, friends and well-wishers as Muhangi was released on a cash bail of Ug.shs 2,000,000.

The three sureties were Caleb Tumuhimbise, Ismail Milli and Godfrey Bahemuka.

Each of these three surities had a non-cash bail of Ug.shs 4,000,000 each.

“A man of courage never needs weapons, but he may need bail. Thank you my friends for your support” Muhangi, donned in a black suit, white shirt and red necktie posted a message moments after his release.

Muhangi’s case of failure to provide convincing accountability for Government funds was then adjourned to 20th July 2023 for hearing.

Moses Muhangi accompanied by a swarm of his fans from Nakawa to Lugogo Credit: Don Mugabi

He drove off to a motorcade accompanied by excited fans to Lugogo but he did get access to the Uganda Boxing Federation head offices located at the Indoor Arena.

For a long time, Muhangi has been a staunch critic of the National Council of Sports (NCS) on various issues of unfair appropriation of the national sports fund from Government to the various federations and associations as well as elements of suspect accountability.

Moses Muhangi raises his fists in celebrations Credit: Don Mugabi

Muhangi’s vocal character was also boosted by Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo, the president of Uganda Netball Federation and Robert Jjagwe, Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president.

Hon Babirye was also remanded to Luzira Prisons over extortion of money from persons who had wanted to travel with the Uganda She Cranes team to the United Kingdom.

Moses Muhangi off the open rood car moments after being granted bail Credit: Don Mugabi