Nsubuga Siraje was prolific as a junior player but it’s taken him a long time to get his chance at the senior level.

While his craft has a very high bar set by Frank Nsubuga players such as Joseph Baguma have had their shot at the senior level.

Siraje’s peers such as Frank Nsubuga, Rogers Olipa, Richard Agamire, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Trevor Bukenya, and Cosmas Kyewuta have all gotten their shot at the national team but for him, the wait was becoming long and frustrating.

However, the Continent T20 Cup gives him a shot at making his full debut and he will be fortunate that an injury to Juma Miyagi opened up a slot for him.

He will not be the only debutant on the team due to exams Ronald Lutaya misses and Robinson Obuya gets his opportunity as well.

Robinson Obuya, a very strong attacker at the top of the order will get his shot at making an impression on Head Coach Laurence Mahatlane.

The 14-man squad for the Continent T20 Cup will be missing some fast bowling experience with Cosmas Kyewuta in South Africa in a training camp and Juma Miyagi out injured.

This leaves Bilal Hassun as the main fast bowling threat and on a flat and very hard Gymkhana wicket he will have to work hard, his support will be the medium pacers Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani and Kenneth Waiswa.

Simon Ssesazi and Roger Mukasa will continue their bromance at the top of the order with Robinson Obuya their back up while the all-rounders will be led by Riazat Ali Sha, Dinesh Nakrani, Pascal Murungi and Kenneth Waiswa.

Cyrus Kakuru will definitely keep wickets for the team and with no other regular keeper he should play most of the games.

The slow bowling options are plenty and include Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Alpesh Ramjani, Siraje Nsubuga, captain Brian Masaba and batter Roger Mukasa.

The Continent T20 Cup should be a great test for the Cricket Cranes who are preparing for the Africa T20 World Cup finals in Namibia later in the year.

Full Squad: Brian Masaba (C), Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Roger Mukasa, Siraje Nsubuga, Bilal Hassun, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Simon Ssesazi, Cyrus Kakuru