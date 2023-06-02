Overview: Upon completion, this 8 lane, 400 meter standard running ground in Kakindu - Bugiri, Wakiso district will be third in the country after Nelson Mandela Stadium, Namboole and Teryet national training center n Kapchorwa district.

Overlooking the new oil pipeline refinery at Bugiri-Kakindu in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district lies a special enviable sports project.

The project is at the Kids Pioneer school (Kids of Africa).

This is a sports facility that has ball-games playing area, a standard 8-lane, 400 meter running distance with a tartan surface.

Esben Budolfen signs on the marking plan of the project | Credit: David Isabirye

Kids of Africa stadium and running track | Credit: David Isabirye

The official ground breaking ceremony was held on the afternoon of Friday, June 2, 2023.

The colorful ceremony was graced by Kids of Africa school officials, area leaders led by the Local Council one chairman Fredrick Kaala, Mayor Katabi Town Council Ronald Kalema Basamula-ekkere and councilors, Uganda Athletics Federation officials Samuel Noah Mwidu and Moses Asonya, pupils of the school as well as other community people.

Mayor Ronald Kalema signs on the making plan of the project | Credit: David Isabirye

Eng Abraham Kawooya of Mabrase Construction Services Ltd points to the part of the land cleared where the running track will be extended | Credit: David Isabirye

The event started with a guided tour led by the project Engineer Abraham Kawooya of Mabrase Construction Services Limited.

Eng. Kawooya took the guests through the tour, showing the facility plans and demarcations as the tractor continued to level the ground.

“This process will take 3 weeks before heading to the next phase. The entire duration of the project will be close to 6 months should all factors remain constant” Eng. Kawooya noted.

A tractor tilling the land at Kids of Africa playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Eng. Abraham Kawooya shows the artistic impression of the Kids of Africa playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Athletics coach Moses Asonya signs on the artistic impression plan | Credit: David Isabirye

“We would have the next Joshua Cheptegei from here (Kids of Africa). Coming up with such a facility was a well worked out idea that came from a mere thought “what if..”. We need to have good standard facilities to improve athletics. The earth works will be completed soon as we head to the next stage of the construction” Esben Budolfsen, a son to director Tage Budolfsen remarked.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) administrator Samuel Noah Mwidu represented the president Dominic Outchet.

Inspection tour at Kids of Africa grounds. Samuel Noah Mwidu (is third from left) | Credit: David Isabirye

Esben Budolfsen with Mayor Ronald Kalema | Credit: David Isabirye

Mwidu tagged the project as a complete blessing to UAF at a time Nelson Mandela National Stadium is undergoing a major face-lift.

“I thank the directors of Kids of Africa school for coming up with a standard 8 lane running track project. The Uganda Athletics Federation is the greatest beneficiary of this project coming at a time Uganda is struggling with sports facilities. This will be the third facility after Namboole and Teryet national training center n Kapchorwa. We want to commit that we shall be very helpful in any technical assistance needed at all times” Mwidu noted.

Fredrick Kaala, Bugiri Kakindu LC 1 chairperson with his speech | Credit: David Isabirye

The Bugiri-Kakindu chairperson (LC 1) Fredrick Kaala was humbled by the development in his area.

“We the people in Bugiri-Kakindu are exceedingly humbled by such a development. We did not have water and electricity which were later brought to the area. Now, we have an oil refinery and such a stadium that will be upto international standards. We are humbled” Kaala stated in his speech.

Katabi Mayor His Worship Ronald Kalema with area councillors during a media interview | Credit: David Isabirye

The Mayor Katabi Town Council His Worship Ronald Kalema Basamula-ekkere tagged such a milestone as an empowerment boost.

“Having a standard running track with a sport ground in our area is very significant. This is a platform for talented sportsmen to develop their talents and empowerment avenue for the locals economically and socially.” His Worship Kalema disclosed.

His Worship the Mayor of Katabi Town Council Ronald Kalema with his speech | Credit: David Isabirye

The sprint of officials won by UAF’s Samuel Noah Mwidu | Credit: David Isabirye

Thereafter, His Worship Kalema was engaged in a 100M sprint with other leaders that excited many people.

The athletics club pupils participated in different races (60M, 200M and 800M) as well as field events like Discus and short-put.

Shallom Najjuma sprints past the other young girls | Credit: David Isabirye

Paul Sserwadda (extreme left) out sprinted the other young boys in 200m race | Credit: David Isabirye

Paul Sserwadda an orphan is promising sprinter | Credit: David Isabirye

One of the exceling pupils in the 800M race, Paul Sserwadda will be participating in the 2023 World Schools’ games in Brazil, South America.

“I feel excited to have qualified for the World School games in Brazil. It was through hard-work and determination. I thank the school administration and my coaches led by Moses Asonya for the effort.” Sserwadda who is in Primary six class stated.

There was also a rugby league demonstration game by young girls and boys, much to the applause of the crowd.

Rugby league demonstration at Kids of Africa playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Acting Director Shemmy Atim signs on the marking plan | Credit: David Isabirye

The caking cutting ceremony

The group photo during the official launch