Vipers Sports Club are the winners of the 2023 Stanbic Uganda Cup. The Venoms edged Police FC in the final on Saturday at Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira, City on Saturday.

The triumph means Vipers SC complete the domestic double a feat that has eluded them on several occasions.

In the final played under the scorching sunshine at Akii-Bua Stadium, Milton Karisa proved the hero for Vipers.

Milton Karisa points to the sky as he celebrates his goal in the Uganda Cup final | Credit: John Batanudde

The captain scored the lone goal of the game in the first half to guide Vipers SC to their third Uganda Cup title.

Karisa was well stationed to head home from Bright Anukani’s corner kick delivery in the 15th minute.

Police despite dominating proceedings in terms of possession could not find an outlet against a resolute Vipers side.

With the Uganda Premier League title wrapped up last week, Vipers made sure they encrypted their names in the history books today.

Vipers players show off their two trophies | Credit: John Batanudde

In their third attempt at clinching the double, the Venoms eventually succeeded. Vipers had failed to do so in 2018 and last year when they won the league but failed to secure the Cup.

They, therefore, join SC Villa (6 times), Express and KCCA FC as the other Ugandan teams that have won the domestic double.