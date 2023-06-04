In Jinja

Tornado v Soroti City

In Entebbe

Avengers v Nyakasura

In Lugogo

Kutchi Tigers v Aziz Damani Development

Soroti City was on the end of a great result last weekend something that has given them a spring in their step and when they travel to Jinja to take on Tornado they will be feeling very confident.

Tornado is second from the bottom and will need some inspiration if they are going to overcome third-placed Soroti City.

In Entebbe, Avengers and Nyakasura will be fighting for the playoff spot in Group B which is wide open, Wanderers’ two wins last weekend moved them into second place but they are only two points ahead of Nyakasura in third and four points ahead of Avengers have played more games.

The student-packed Nyakasura should be confident enough to take on a more experienced Avengers Cricket Club.

Avengers have only played two games this season, winning one and losing one against Wanderers.

Joseph Baguma just returned from a great tour of India with the U-19 boys while Pascal Murungi would like to prove that his national team selection for the tour to Nairobi is earned.

In Lugogo, Kutchi Tigers will be looking at picking up their 1st wins of the season when they take on Aziz Damani Development.

Aziz Damani Development is loaded with lots of U-19 boys such as Fahad Mutagana, Yunus Sowobi, Pius Oloka and Ronald Omara have the wise heads of Cricket Cranes start Roger Mukasa, Brian Masaba and Frank Nsubuga for leadership and they are clear favourites against Kutchi Tigers.