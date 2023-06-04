When Uganda’s She Cranes head to South Africa next month for the Netball World Cup, they will have at most two players who have featured at the global event.

With the July 28 to August 6 tournament fast approaching, the She Cranes squad is taking shape after the training squad was reduced to 20.

Of the twenty players Fred Mugerwa named to continue training, only Prisons’ Goal Keeper Stella Naanfuka and Loughborough Lightning’s Goal Shooter Mary Nuba (who is yet to join the team) have played at the World Cup.

KCCA’s shooter Irene Eyaru who has captained the team at the African championship gets the chance to lead the group on the global stage and will be assisted by NIC’s midcourt star Maggie Bagaala. The appointment of the duo guarantees their place in the final fifteen which will make the trip to South Africa.

Who else could make the final fifteen?

League top scorer Christine Namulumba has been looking sharp in the circle as has KCCA’s Shadia Nassanga.

In the midcourt, returning Norah Lunkuse is yet to hit top gear but her experience could give her an edge alongside Sarah Nakiyunga to join Bagaala.

The defensive department has been very competitive thus far but Hanisha Muhammad and Faridah Kadondi have been superb in the defensive circle and Shaffie Nalwanja is probably making Wing Defence her own. While Nanfuka is yet to be at her mercurial best, her experience counts for much.

The team resumes training on Monday at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa as they enter a residential camp.

The Squad

Shooters: Irene Eyaru (Captain, KCCA), Mercy Batamurinza (KCCA), Mary Nuba (Lightning UK), Namulumba Christine Kango (Prisons NC), Shadia Nassanga (KCCA) and Kabendera Asinah (Weyonje NC)

Mid Court: Sarah Nakiyunga (NIC), Annet Najjuka (KCCA), Joyce Nakibuule (Prisons), Norah Lunkuse (KCCA), Lillian Achola (Weyonje NC), Margret Baagala (Assistant Captain, NIC)

Defenders: Asingo Viola (Prisons NC), Hanisha Muhammad (KCCA), Nakitto Christine (KCCA), Stella Nanfuka (Prisons), Kayeny Privas (NIC), Nassaka Shakirah (Weyonje NC), Kadondi Faridah (Weyonje NC) and Shaffie Nalwanja (KCCA)