2023 Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards (May):

Football : Simon Tamale (Goalkeeper, Maroons Football Club)

: Simon Tamale (Goalkeeper, Maroons Football Club) Basketball : Mary Moses Amaniyo (St Mary’s SS Kitende)

: Mary Moses Amaniyo (St Mary’s SS Kitende) Netball : Gloria Aya (National Insurance Corporation Netball Club & St Noa Girls School)

: Gloria Aya (National Insurance Corporation Netball Club & St Noa Girls School) Rugby : Ivan Magomu (Stanbic Bank Pirates Rugby Football Club)

: Ivan Magomu (Stanbic Bank Pirates Rugby Football Club) Motorsport: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

The 2023 Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards for the May were held on Tuesday, June 6 at Lazio Restaurant in Naguru, Kampala city.

Five disciplines (Football, Rugby, Netball, Basketball and Motorsport) were rewarded with the winners taking plaques and cash rewards.

Simon Tamale, a goalkeeper at Maroons Football Club was outstanding in football.

Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale Credit: John Batanudde

Tamale completed the 2022-2023 season with 12 clean sheets to his name and was outstanding in May 2023.

He beat off stiff competition from Paul Mucureezi (Kitara) and Milton Karisa (Vipers).

“I am humbled to have won the Fortebet Real Stars Award in football during May 2023. It motivates me to work harder” Tamale noted.

Mary Moses Amaniyo with her speech | Credit: David Isabirye

In Basketball, Mary Moses Amaniyo, a student at Wakiso giants St Mary’s SS Kitende was rewarded for her outstanding performance at the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary Schools Association Games in Ntare school, Mbarara city, Western Uganda.

Amaniyo came top ahead of Peter Cheng (Nam-Blazers) and Diana Letaru (KIU Rangers).

Aya Gloria shows off her plaque | Credit: David Isabirye

Towering Gloria Aya of National Insurance Corporation Netball Club and St Noa Girls School was rewarded in Netball.

Aya was the most valuable player at the 2023 East Africa Netball championship in Nairobi city, Kenya as NIC won the championship.

She came top ahead of Rachael Nanyonga and Stellah Nanfuka.

Gloria Ayaa with the MVP trophy

Ivan Magomu shows off his plaque | Credit: David Isabirye

In rugby, Ivan Magomu (Stanbic Bank Pirates Rugby Football Club) was the pick ahead of two fellow Pirates’ players Ivan Kabagambe and Moses Zziwa.

The trio were instrumental for Stanbic Bank Pirates Rugby Football Club as they won the 2022-2023 national Rugby premiership title.

The rally crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba was rewarded in the motorsport.

Nasser and Katumba, a crew sponsored by MOIL beat off competition from Bryon Rugomoka and Hakim Mawanda as well as Duncan Mubiru and Joseph Bongole crews.

Rally driver Yasin Nasser with his speech | Credit: David Isabirye

Real Stars Executive director Isaac Mukasa, flanked by Fortebet’s Resty Mbatidde and Jude Colour Solutions’ Henry Zzimbe graced the awards.

Jude Colour Solutions’ Henry Zzimbe with his speech | Credit: David Isabirye