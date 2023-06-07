Overview: A total of 128 male finalists and 32 female players will play at the 2023 Nile Special Pool National Open championship in Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala city.

Nile Special National Pool Open Championships 2023

Mini-qualifiers cue off : 24 th June

: 24 June Regional qualifiers : July – October

: July – October Grand Finale: 11th November – MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo (Kampala city)

Two left handed pool players Mansoor Bwanika and Ritah Nimusiima are the reigning male and female champions of the Nile Special National pool open championships.

The two players were the last winners from the last event held in 2018 during the grand finale at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo.

The nation-wide championship returns after a five-year lull (due to the COVID-19 pandemic and brand strategy reasons).

The official launch of the 2023 championship was held on Wednesday, June 7 at Brand House, Bugolobi in Kampala.

Both Bwanika and Nimusiima were in attendance during the launch also graced by a Nile Breweries official, Douglas Kalema, Bob Trubish, president for the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) and National Council of Sports’ administrator, Ivan Niwamanya.

2023 Nile Special National Pool Championship launch at Brand House, Bugolobi in Kampala city Credit: John Batanudde

Mansoor “Muto” Bwanika with his two trophies moments after being crowned the 2018 male pool king in Lugogo, Kampala Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Both players openly expressed the readiness to successfully defend their titles.

“I am mentally and physically prepared for the 2023 Nile Special Open pool championship. It has been a long time since we played the national open. I am glad that it is bad. I will give my best to defend the title and drive home as well” Bwanika stated.

Mansoor Bwanika, 2018 Nile Special National Open pool winner | Credit: David Isabirye

War affair:

Nimusiima dubbed the contest at the national open as a war affair, ready to give what it takes to defend the title.

“First of all, I am happy that Nile Breweries Limited is back on board to sponsor the national open championship. Playing at the national open is like war to play national championship. You have to deliver you best and triumph. I am ready for this task” Nimusiima revealed.

Ritah Nimusiima with the trophy and car Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2023 Nile Special National Pool championship launch at Brand House in Bugolobi Credit: John Batanudde

This championship is expected to lure over 10,000 players from the different corners of the country with the initial entry mark being 5 bottles of Nile Special per player.

The mini and regional qualifiers will be played across the 52 districts at 320 venues in Uganda before the final pool of players will assemble at Lugogo on 11th November 2023.

A total of 128 male finalists and 32 female players will play at the nationals.

The winners (male and female) will drive home on top of a trophy and cash.

From the Ug.shs 340,000,000 kitty by the sponsors (Nile Special), a total of Ug.shs 38,000,000 has been reserved as prize money for the exceling top 16 (men) and quarterfinalists (women).

L-R: Bob Trubish, Douglas Kalema and Mansoor Bwanika during the launch Credit: John Batanudde