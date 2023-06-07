

The fight for the 2023 national rally championship heads to Hoima district where crews will aim at consolidating and improving their positions on the championship standings.

The Kabalega rally is slated for this weekend. And over 30 crews have made entries.

Only 25 points separate the championship leader, Yasin Nasser and Duncan Mubiru who stand at 198 and 173 points respectively. Byron Rugomoka is further in third; 38 points behind the leader.

Yasin Nasser Credit: John Batanudde

Closely chasing the front pack will be Hassan Alwi, Ronald Sebuguzi and Jas Mangat who joined the trail after Pearl rally. They could force a change in positions after the Hoima rally.

Ponsiano Lwakataka’s return is highly anticipated to shake up the competition.

Hoima rally is designed to satisfy both drivers and fans equally as explained by the Deputy Clerk of course.

“The stages are short and smooth. The drivers will be in some sort of Finland in Hoima. The stages are so fast and will be so competitive,” said Aaron Nsamba.

“And for fans, no more traveling longer distances into the stages. All stages are within 5 kilometres from Hoima town,” he added.

Duncan Mubiru | Credit: John Batanudde

The event will cover a total of eight stages with a competitive distance of 113.47km. There will be a Super special stage on Saturday in Hoima City.