Lanky defender Gift Fred’s contract with SC Villa has run out and the player is currently a free agent.

After a great show in the University Football League in 2019, Gift was named the best defender hence attracting top tier sides.

But the defender chose to switch from third tier side Booma FC to SC Villa on a three-year employment contract.

“My contract with SC Villa has expired but we shall have talks earlier after National duty,” Gift told Kawowo Sports.

“Since I am currently with the National Team, there is less I know about the latest updates. I am sure my agent will see this through as soon as possible,” he added.

The defender has been a strong pillar in the teams’ rebuild hence seeing the club finish third on the log with 52 points.

The two parties had unsuccessful talks earlier in January but they failed to agree on the terms.

Gift has so-far received proposals from Vipers SC, KCCA FC and Kitara FC but the defender strongly notes his first priority remains to the Jogoo having brought him to the big stage.